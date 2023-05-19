Riyadh: The Digital Health Conference "DHCon" was launched on Tuesday morning under the theme "AI Applications in the Healthcare Sector". DHCon is an international event that brings together key leaders, scientists and digital healthcare professionals from renowned health and academic institutions and technology companies across the globe–promoting AI's innovation and development in healthcare.

The conference is powered by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) in partnership with prominent entities, including the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, NEOM, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, STC, Tawuniya, Council of Health Insurance, Saudi Technology and Security Careers - Tahakom and Alfaisal University.

The conference was inaugurated by KFSH&RC’s CEO, His Excellency Dr. Majid Al-Fayyadh, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Bandar Al Knawy, CEO of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, and Dr. Batoul Baz, Vice-President of Health Sector at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Eng. Hisham Al-Sheikh, Deputy Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Dr. Majid Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, and Dr. Mona Al-Mehaid, Assistant CEO of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence for the health sector.

During his opening speech, Dr. Al-Fayyadh launched the SPInE (Strategic Partner in Innovation & Excellence) initiative, which has been designed to harness the power of artificial intelligence in healthcare. This initiative aims to enhance AI capabilities, foster partnerships, and drive innovation in critical healthcare domains. His Excellency highlighted the initiative’s potential to significantly improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and facilitate collaboration between healthcare specialists, researchers, and technology experts.

Dr. Al-Fayyadh also discussed KFSH&RC’s AI-based "ANFAL" system, part of the hospital’s continuous investment in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and trailblazing initiatives such as protocol automation applications, personalized medicine, and robotic surgeries. ANFAL enables data quality enhancement by predicting patient satisfaction, analyzing their experiences, and delivering tailored recommendations based on the comprehensive analysis it runs.

In addition, Dr. Al-Fayyadh underscored the pivotal role of AI technologies in providing personalized healthcare to patients to enhance their overall experience. He reiterated the significance of responsible and effective utilization of artificial intelligence in the future of the healthcare sector, highlighting its potential for transformative impact.

DHCon was inaugurated to unpack crucial topics in the health sector, including the journey of digital health, AI-powered early detection and diagnosis in Cardiology, humanizing data and extending intelligence, surgical simulation/education, and how leadership and biomedicine are shaped in the era of AI.

About Digital Health Conference

The Digital Health Conference is a global summit that brings key leaders, scientists, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in digital health to one place where they explore, showcase, and network for Healthcare AI innovation and advancement. The conference is led by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC), the leading hospital in the MENA region for healthcare delivery and research.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.

