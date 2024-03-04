Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “This edition of ‘In Focus’ is dedicated to highlighting growth opportunities in Morocco and Senegal while deepening trade and investment links between Dubai and the two markets .”

Participants benefitted from access to first-hand information on the targeted countries and expert guidance on international expansion.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the latest edition of its ‘In Focus’ initiative to provide Dubai-based companies with a deeper understanding of the trade and investment landscapes in Morocco and Senegal, as well as opportunities throughout North and West Africa. The session was attended by 95 representatives of private sector companies from the emirate.

‘In Focus’ provides a platform for Dubai businesses to engage with public and private sector leaders from selected markets to promote cross-border partnerships and drive mutual business growth. Participants benefit from access to first-hand information on the targeted countries and regions, in addition to expert guidance on international expansion including market intelligence, business introductions, and company set-up processes.

The Morocco and Senegal ‘In Focus’ event enabled Dubai-based companies to connect with key stakeholders from both countries to explore trade and investment opportunities and highlighted the support Dubai International Chamber offers to businesses aiming to expand their operations into key African markets.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and holds tremendous potential for greater private sector engagement. We have been organising events and trade missions to support Dubai-based businesses in accessing African markets. This edition of ‘In Focus’ is dedicated to highlighting growth opportunities in Morocco and Senegal while deepening trade and investment links between Dubai and the two markets.”

Lootah added: “Supporting the expansion of Dubai businesses into these two key emerging markets aligns with our strategic focus on boosting foreign trade to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the economy over the coming decade.”

The event featured a presentation outlining the key synergies between Dubai and the African continent, with a focus on the promising avenues for Dubai companies in Morocco and Senegal. This was followed by an engaging session on doing business in the two countries and potential trade and investment opportunities, together with the various government initiatives and measures implemented to foster a conducive business environment.

The event concluded with a session where business matching experts explained the objectives of the forthcoming ‘New Horizons’ trade missions to Morocco and Senegal, outlined the registration and shortlisting process, and addressed any mission-related questions. As a result, the event successfully attracted strong interest and registrations for the upcoming trade missions.

Dubai Chambers has identified aluminium and fruits and nuts as high-potential import sectors to Morocco, in addition to agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, and tourism as high-potential sectors for investment in Senegal.

‘In Focus’ serves as a prelude to the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, in which the chamber organises tailor-made trade missions to selected countries. These roadshows offer an engaging combination of meetings with key stakeholders in each country, site visits to industrial and economic zones, and cultural activities. In 2023, the chamber successfully led several ‘New Horizons’ trade missions to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia; London in the United Kingdom; Johannesburg in South Africa; Kenya and Rwanda in East Africa; Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria in West Africa; and Hong Kong.

