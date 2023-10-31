Dubai, UAE : His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, officially inaugurated today three key healthcare events at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 11th edition of Dubai Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Otology), the 8th edition of Annual Radiology Meeting in UAE(ARM), and 10th edition of International Family Medicine (IFM) have all commenced side-by-side with a respective program for each specialization that features some of the most prominent physicians and specialists in their field.

The combined attendance expectancy for all three events are 12,000 visitors from 52 countries, 170 speakers throughout 84 scientific sessions, and over 130 brands displayed throughout the exhibition floors.

H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi toured each event hall and witnessed the display of knowledge-sharing and advancements in technology while being accompanied by Dr. Ahmad Alamadi, Event Chairman of Dubai Otology, Hashim Alawadhi, President of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates, Dr. Alia Al Sayegh, Chairperson of ARM - Radiology Scientific Committee, Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Chairperson of IFM, and several international dignitaries and industry professionals.

H.E. Al Ketbi highlighted that Dubai has established itself internationally as a leading destination for hosting events and conferences. He highlighted that such healthcare events provide an excellent platform for healthcare professionals from all over the world to exchange knowledge and expertise and discuss the latest advances in the field with an aim to provide the highest quality of healthcare to patients and further enhance health systems.

Al Ketbi expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to ensure the success of these specialized exhibitions in the UAE. He also commended the significance of these events and the crucial role they play in developing key partnership opportunities with esteemed healthcare entities in the UAE and internationally.

From his side, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of all three events, stated: “The organization of these three distinct and specialized events serve as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to our vision of fostering collaborative healthcare, not only within the United Arab Emirates, but also on a global scale. These initiatives exemplify our dedication to the advancement of medical practices and transfer of knowledge for the future of healthcare practice and patient care. Furthermore, it is imperative that we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Dubai Health Authority for their consistent and unyielding support in our shared mission to elevate the standards of the healthcare sector.”

Dubai Otology

The 11th edition of Dubai Otology is exploring a wide-range of topics including issues that affect ear health, facial nerve care, hearing improvement, and treatments for common problems like tinnitus and vertigo. By addressing these concerns, Dubai Otology underscores its commitment to enhancing knowledge and expertise in the vital fields of Otology, ENT, and Audiology that affect people from all walks of life.

Dr. Ahmad Alamadi, Event Chairman of Dubai Otology, commented: “Dubai Otology has built itself to be a premier destination for specialists and working professionals to gather and collaborate on a knowledge sharing basis. Over 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss due to various factors, so we emphasize the focus on generating accurate scientific information that advances our profession to tackle these issues, in addition to exploring the many tools at our disposable made possible through the developments in technology.”

Annual Radiology Meeting

ARM is the annual event that unites radiologists, radiographers, manufacturers, distributors, and government representatives to strengthen collaboration efforts in advancing public health through radiology. The agenda features 24 scientific sessions, an exhibition, a Radiology Business Hub serving as a B2B platform, and more than 20 poster presentations with hands-on workshops conducted by specialists. ARM is supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Dr. Alia Al Sayegh, Chairperson of ARM Radiology Scientific Committee, stated: “We have commenced the eighth edition of ARM on a high note today, focusing on updated techniques in diagnostic imaging to provide better detection and diagnose to treat our patients. Radiology is the key diagnostic tool for many diseases and plays a vital role in monitoring treatment and predicting outcome, for up to 80% of diagnostic problems can be achieved through basic use of X-rays and ultrasound examinations.”

International Family Medicine

IFM contributes towards the betterment of health by enhancing the Family Medicine concepts inclusive of health promotions, prevention techniques and guidelines, curative programs, promoting equality for accessing health and medical services, and providing effective health programs to the community. Many benefits of Family Medicine include reducing healthcare cost, increasing healthcare quality, and providing access to healthcare across the country. IFM is supported by the Dubai Health Authority.

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Conference Chairperson of IFM 2023, stated: “We are immensely proud to open the momentous 10th edition of IFM today, which stands as a testament to our commitment of enhancing primary healthcare. IFM enjoys the company of such profound healthcare professionals and enthusiasts alike, for we must know that family physicians are the only specialists qualified to treat most ailments and provide comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages — from newborns to seniors.”

Dubai Otology, ARM, and IFM are specialized events organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by several prominent regional and international medical societies.

