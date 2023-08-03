Dubai: Dubai Government Workshop’s volunteers participated in the Summer Activity for People of Determination 2023, which was hosted by the Dubai Club for People of Determination under the theme ‘To the Peaks, People of Determination’. During the participation, the team helped in organising workshops, scheduling trips and interacting with people of determination.

Staff members that participated in the activity expressed their pleasure at being a part of this targeted initiative that strives to empower and promote inclusion of people of determination into the society in accordance with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

The participation demonstrates the staff members’ commitment to fulfilling their civic duties and engaging in voluntary activities. In addition, it signifies Dubai Government Workshop's dedication to contributing to national initiatives that support people of determination, promote social development and foster cooperation with institutions across various sectors.

