Dubai Foundation for women and children (DFWAC), has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Abu Dhabi and Galadari lawyers and legal consultants, with the aim of developing joint work with all concerned parties and achieving the highest standards of excellence in the quality of services provided to the foundation’s clients.

The agreement was signed by H. E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, acting director general of the foundation, Ms. Nadia Jabbour, head of the UNHCR office in Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Abdullah Ziad Galadari, senior partner in the Galadari office, at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of a number of directors and employees of both entities.

On this occasion, Her Excellency said:"In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide pioneering and innovative services that meet the aspirations of customers, and in order to build effective local and international partnerships that support the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, Dubai Foundation for women and children signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Abu Dhabi and the Office of Galadari lawyers and legal consultants.

She added: The memorandum of understanding with the UNHCR office provides for cooperation and coordination to develop appropriate mechanisms for victims of human trafficking and violence in need of international protection or facilitation of repatriation, as well as to provide the necessary training for the staff of the institution to build their capacity and provide them with the required qualifications in the field of dealing with victims of human trafficking in accordance with international standards.

On the other hand, she said: the memorandum of understanding with the Galadari office included lawyers and legal consultants on several basic axes, including providing general legal advice on matters related to the law of the United Arab Emirates, following up on the files of cases transferred to them by the foundation in various fields, as well as holding training workshops for legal cadres working for the foundation, where the memorandum comes with the aim of supporting victims of violence women and children by introducing them to their legal rights and helping them understand and claim them if necessary.