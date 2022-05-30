Hamed Ali: "Ideal time for our roadshow given the strong interest of international investment institutions towards Dubai’s financial markets"

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will organize its annual 2022 International Investors Roadshow on 9th and 10th June 2022, in collaboration with HSBC. The Roadshow will connect senior executives of leading issuers of equities, Sukuk and bonds on Dubai capital markets with numerous leading investment institutions globally.

The resumption of DFM’s annual international investors roadshows in London, initiated in 2007 in a pioneering step among regional financial markets, represents a strong return to the in-person attendance for the first time in two years. the roadshows were virtually organized during the past two years as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Roadshow will coincide with the GCC London Conference, organized by HSBC and focusing on emerging markets, offering participating companies a unique opportunity to share their business developments and growth strategies with a wide-ranging equity and fixed income international investment institutions.

Participating equity and fixed income issuers in the DFM international investors roadshow include 9 companies listed on DFM and Nasdaq Dubai namely; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, DP World, Amanat, Aramex, and DFM Company.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “As part of our constant efforts to further attract global investments to financial markets in Dubai, we have been committed to virtually organizing international investor roadshows over the past two years, yet we believe that our return to the in-person linkage with global fund managers is well timed considering the strong interest towards Dubai’s financial markets. Dubai’s numerous development plans and initiatives aimed at implementing its ambitious strategy to develop its financial markets have reinforced their presence on the radar of global investment institutions, which is clearly reflected on the performance indicators recently.”

“DFM attracted 51,404 new investors during Q1-2022, 73.4% of them are foreign investors, bringing the total number of its investor base to 903,077 investors representing 209 nationalities, which reflects their growing interest in the DFM opportunities, whether through trading or participating in public offerings. We are pleased with leading companies’ commitment to participate, and particularly welcome the first presence of DEWA few weeks after the outstanding success of its public offering, the biggest in UAE’s financial markets history, as well as the active trading of its shares post listing. We believe that the foreign investments are poised to gain more momentum, with the continued diversification of opportunities and the accelerating pace of public offering, whether government-related or private and family businesses,” Hamed Ali added.

-Ends-

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 Billion, DFM became a public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

For further information, please contact:

Atef Fathy

Vice President – Head of Media & Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

Email: afathy@dfm.ae