Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with the International Month for Breast Cancer Awareness, which falls in October every year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee hosted the 11th Pink Caravan, organised by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) under the theme ‘Powered by You’. The caravan held awareness sessions in English and Arabic, which were attended by more than 200 female employees from various divisions. The sessions raised awareness on ways to prevent breast cancer and the role of early detection in increasing the cure rate, which has reached 95%. The Pink Caravan’s specialised team also conducted instant medical examinations and provided vouchers for mammograms to the participants.

“In line with the directives of DEWA’s top management, DEWA Women’s Committee is keen to participate annually in the Pink Caravan. We support the national efforts to instil the culture of early detection and regular checkups in the community, to enhance the health and quality of life of society members. We spare no effort to consolidate a positive and happy work culture at DEWA and help female employees to achieve a balance between their professional, social, and family lives. We support female employees in facing various challenges, so they can continue their active participation in developing, nation-building and preparing future generations,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA.

“DEWA Women’s Committee promotes health awareness among female employees, encourages them to undergo early checkups for breast cancer, and informs them about how to detect it and the procedures to be followed if it appears,” said Aysha Al Asam, Vice-Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

