Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre organised a series of events in July in collaboration with public and private organisations. The events aimed to develop the skills and knowledge of the youth on future technologies and clean and renewable energy. The Centre held an awareness session entitled ‘Sustainable Energy for Future Generations’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, as part of the Ministry’s ‘Meeting Across Generations’ initiative. Several senior citizens and youth participated in the session, to expand their knowledge on ways to enhance sustainability in the environmental, social, and economic aspects. The session highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s leading experience in transitioning towards renewable and clean energy sources.

The Centre also organised a panel discussion in collaboration with DEWA’s Youth Council and the Federal Youth Authority. The discussion focused on developing the future skills of the youth, especially in digital transformation, sustainability, green economy, entrepreneurship, and future industries. Experts from the Dubai Future Foundation; World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO); and Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, participated.

“At DEWA, we believe the youth are the real wealth and national investment and a pillar in the UAE’s journey towards prosperity and development. We follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to involve the youth in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We realise our national responsibility to prepare and qualify the youth and provide them with the necessary information, skills, knowledge, science, and technology. We invest in their capabilities and encourage them to utilise innovation and creativity to build innovative and sustainable solutions that accelerate the energy and green economy transitions. We are committed to the UAE’s leading model of empowering the youth to lead climate action. The UAE has put the youth at the Centre of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) for the first time since its launch, as the country is gearing up to host COP 28 in Expo City Dubai at the end of this year,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Innovation Centre supports DEWA’s efforts to strengthen the skills of the next generation of innovators and experts in future technologies while focusing on skilled Emiratis and nurturing them. As a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations and a key partner in shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide, the Centre invests in the promising capabilities and potential of the youth to become active partners in shaping their future,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

