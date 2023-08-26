Dubai, UAE: The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) announced that the 9th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 28-29 November 2023 at Madinat Jumierah Conference Centre. This will be right before the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Dubai Expo City from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

“Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit has established itself as an ideal platform that brings together experts and specialists in various areas of the green economy from around the world to exchange experiences and knowledge and discuss new ideas and initiatives. The aim is to stimulate investments in the green economy, develop sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, and encourage innovation to support sustainable development and balance economic growth and environmental sustainability. The 9th World Green Economy Summit is significant, as it is held just before COP28 in the UAE. Under the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE has become one of the pioneering countries in climate action and the transition towards a green economy, supporting global efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

“WGES supports the UAE’s efforts in promoting a green economy worldwide, encouraging international cooperation and partnership between the government and private sectors, and facilitating investments for sustainable projects. WGES also aims to discuss the acceleration of green ecosystems and smart cities as well as explore the impact of technology on the green economy as well as support innovations across different industries,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer highlighted that the participation of policymakers, the corporate sector and COPs participants play an important role in shaping the global climate agenda and accelerating progress on the delivery of the Paris Climate Agreement through negotiations, capacity building, knowledge sharing and partnerships. He noted that WGES supports dialogue and strengths partnerships to face global challenges and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable green economy.

The 8th WGES, which was held last year with the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’ featured over 20 panel discussions and workshops, with the participation of global figures, key officials, decision-makers, thought leaders, and heads of international institutions and organisations. They shared insights and expertise on best practices to advance the transition to a sustainable green economy.

-Ends-

About World Green Economy Summit

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy have been organising the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) since 2014. WGES is a key global platform that aims to promote the transition towards a green and sustainable economy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the Paris Agreement.

WGES contributes to supporting the UAE’s hosting of COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023 by providing a platform that brings together prominent international decision-makers, experts and specialists to exchange experiences and best practices on successful sustainability strategies, systems and policies, in addition to discussing future requirements and trajectories, and promoting global climate action. WGES also encourages investment partnerships in green projects and financing.

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial