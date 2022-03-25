Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) urges society members to participate in Earth Hour 2022 under the theme ‘Shaping our Future,’ by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, 26 March 2022.

DEWA has also urged public and private organisations to turn off unnecessary lights during Earth Hour to show solidarity with the efforts to protect the environment and the need to take proactive steps to limit the effects of global warming and climate change. DEWA has also urged organisations to promote the event on their social media accounts.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA plays a pioneering role in supporting national and global efforts in environmental sustainability. This stems from its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and help achieve the wise leadership vision to make Dubai a sustainable city. This is according to the highest international standards and in collaboration with all society segments. Dubai was the first Arab city to participate in Earth Hour, reflecting the Emirate’s keenness to raise awareness of the danger of carbon dioxide emissions to limit consumption levels and waste of resources. Since its launch in 2008 and until 2021, Earth Hour-Dubai has achieved cumulative savings up to 3.12 GWh of electricity and reduced 1,607 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said that DEWA attaches great importance to encouraging society members to adopt simple, daily behaviour such as using solar power, energy conservation, using EV and public transportation. This reduces the carbon footprint and ensures a brighter future for generations to come. Throughout the year, DEWA launches multiple programmes, initiatives and events for conservation to engage the audience in sustainable development. Between 2012 and 2021, these efforts resulted in achieving cumulative savings of up to 2.2 TWh of electricity and 5.6 billion gallons of water which is equal to AED 1.2 billion and reducing 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

All society members can use the hashtags #EarthHourDubai, #EarthHourUAE, and #Connect2Earth to express their solidarity with planet Earth and their commitment to protecting the environment and natural resources. They can also use the conservation tips provided by DEWA on its website and smart app as well as social media pages and different internal and external channels. DEWA encourages customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors to read the ‘Handbook of Electricity and Water Conservation Measures’ to learn about technologies and systems for conserving electricity and water consumption. Digital copies of the handbook are available on DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae in the sustainability section.