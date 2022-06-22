Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started receiving applications from exhibitors, companies and visitors to reserve their stands and participate in the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which is being held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The annual exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest of its kind in the world, witnesses major participation from regional and global companies to promote their products and services in the fields of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, conservation, green buildings, electric vehicles and other vital sectors.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that WETEX & DSS provide an ideal platform for signing deals and creating partnerships between local and international companies. It also enables decision-makers and investors from around the world to meet, sign deals and build partnerships, and learn about market needs, future projects, and opportunities to join renewable or clean energy projects in the UAE. This is especially important because of the ‘Projects of the 50,’ where the UAE aims to increase public-private partnerships and provide promising investment opportunities in the country.

“The exhibition reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and promote sustainability in line with the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

The 23rd edition of WETEX attracted 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 61 sponsors and 10 country pavilions. The exhibition was held at Expo 2020 Dubai. The event attracted 45,506 visitors from all over the world.

DEWA organised 56 seminars and panel discussions at the exhibition, with the participation of experts and specialists from around the world on sustainability; renewable and clean energy; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; carbon capture; circular economy; renewable energy production and storage; turning waste into energy; Artificial Intelligence (AI); emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and networks; post-COVID-19 innovation, and other topics.

Registration for WETEX and DSS is available on the website https://www.wetex.ae/Registration