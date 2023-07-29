Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 5th AccessAbilities Expo 2023, as a strategic partner. The exhibition will be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from 9 to 11 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. DEWA will showcase its key innovative services and initiatives that support the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination in the work environment and community.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, highlighted that AccessAbilities Expo has become the largest of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent region. This reflects the success of the UAE’s wise leadership in enhancing international collaboration to build an inclusive and sustainable society that meets the needs and aspirations of people of determination. Dr. Al Akraf expressed his happiness with DEWA’s sponsorship and participation in the exhibition, as it highlights its vital role in engaging all members of society to achieve sustainable development. He said that DEWA promotes Dubai’s inspiring model in empowering people of determination, by ensuring that they have access to the best services and assistive technologies that allow them to live independently, meet their needs and aspirations, enhance their quality of life, and ensure their participation in various fields.

"We are pleased with DEWA's participation in this international exhibition, given its many achievements and its prominent role in empowering and integrating people of determination and caring for them. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership to move forward on the path to making Dubai a friendly city and a global centre for assistive technologies to serve more than 50 million people of determination living in the Middle East,” said Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo.

DEWA’s platform in Accessibilities’ Expo highlights its inclusive services for people of determination with different disabilities. This includes “Ash’ir” a live video chat service using sign language that enables customers with hearing impairments to communicate directly with the Customer Care Centre via smart app; “Hayak” an online text chat with option of video chat service allows customers to directly communicate with Customer Care Centre agents available on DEWA’s Website and Mobile App; and “Rammas”, DEWA's virtual employee that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), to assist customers at DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres by answering their enquiries in both Arabic and English. The platform also highlights Virtual screens for video chatting remotely that suit the different needs of People of Determination. The platform also showcases DEWA’s success stories in inclusive employment and its sponsorship of the talents of EOD. DEWA facilitated the access of EOD and customers of determination to services, buildings and facilities, and retrofitted all its new buildings and facilities in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code by 100%. DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app scored 10/10 by the POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

In 2022, for the third consecutive year, DEWA completed all strategic indicators in the field of including and empowering people of determination, most notably the happiness of employees of determination (EOD), and the happiness of their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as equal job opportunities. The happiness of EOD reached 100% in 2022, while the happiness of their families reached 96.60%. The percentage of community happiness about DEWA’s support for people of determination reached 94%, while the happiness rate of customers of determination about DEWA’s services reached 95.24%.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

​​​​​​​https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial