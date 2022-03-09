Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) invites interested climate action supporters and the public to register for the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW). This event is hosted by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and DEWA. It will be held in Dubai from 28 to 31 March 2022, for the first time in the region. Attendees can register for free on https://indico.un.org/event/1000424

MENACW 2022 is one of the first opportunities to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact adopted during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021.

MENACW will inaugurate the regional climate weeks for 2022. It provides a platform for governments, cities, private sector leaders, financial institutions and civil society to discuss opportunities to build forward from the pandemic by identifying opportunities to enhance climate action. It will also assess climate action in the region, explore climate opportunities and challenges, and show innovative and ambitious solutions.

The event is organised in collaboration with core partners; United Nations Climate Change, United Nations Development programme, United Nations Environment programme and the World Bank Group. Partners based in the Middle East and North Africa include the International Renewable Energy Agency, Islamic Development Bank, the League of Arab States Secretariat and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The four-day event will host several panel discussions and round tables featuring many ministers and experts. It includes virtual and in-person events and youth engagement activities.