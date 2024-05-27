Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 22nd Arab Media Forum (AMF) as the Strategic Sustainability Partner. Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Press Club organises AMF from 27-29 May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, DEWA will showcase its key clean and renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of over 5,000MW by 2030 and total investments of around AED 50 billion. The solar park supports the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Visitors of DEWA’s stand can learn about the latest photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies DEWA is using in the 950MW 4th phase of the solar park. The 4th phase features the tallest solar tower in the world, at over 263 metres, and the largest thermal energy storage capacity of 5,907 megawatt hours (MWh), according to Guinness World Records.

Visitors can also learn about DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The Centre promotes innovation among organisations and individuals. It also highlights the sectors that will lead the innovation process in the future, as well as develop the capabilities of the next generation of innovators. It provides visitors with the opportunity to take innovative tours, watch pioneering shows using drones and hologram technology, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique and innovative experience for visitors to go on a virtual tour across the Solar Park.

Moreover, a number of DEWA staff will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Clean Energy for a Sustainable Future’ during the 2nd day of AMF 2024.

