100% happiness rate of DEWA Employees of Determination

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) participated as a strategic partner of AccessAbilities Expo 2023, which was held under the patronage and in the presence of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, from 9 to 11 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum visited DEWA’s stand, where he was briefed, in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, on DEWA’s key innovative services and initiatives that support the inclusion and empowerment of customers and employees of determination. DEWA’s stand attracted a large number of visitors who commended the advanced and innovative services DEWA provides for people of determination.

“The UAE is a leading country in including people of determination into society and providing them with a flexible environment to channel their energies and prove their capabilities while achieving happiness. DEWA is keen to contribute to the wise leadership’s vision for the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination in society, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination. This policy was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. We support the “My Community... a City for Everyone” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. This initiative aims to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly for people of determination. We are pleased to participate as a strategic partner in the 5th AccessAbilities Expo. The exhibition has consolidated its position as a leading platform to highlight the latest global innovation that can benefit people of determination and help them live a life of productivity, independence, and self-fulfilment,” said HE Al Tayer.

Inclusive work environment and leading services

DEWA’s Employees of Determination (EOD) emphasised the top management’s keenness to provide them with all the necessary enablers for creativity and innovation in an inclusive and flexible work environment that caters to all the needs of people of determination and helps them to unleash their capabilities. A number of DEWA EOD shared their creativity and innovations through DEWA’s stand at the exhibition. These included:

Marwan Mohammad Hassan Al Haj, OT Security Analysis and Monitoring, Transmission Power: Marwan joined DEWA in 2007, where he was provided with the necessary support to develop his academic and scientific capabilities. He obtained a master’s degree in Creativity and Change Management from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University. He was selected by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a Dubai Expo 2020 ambassador.

Iman Abdullah Al Mehairi, Senior Executive - Digital Content Management, Innovation & The Future: Throughout Iman’s career, DEWA was keen to reduce any challenges she may face by providing assistive technologies and solutions. DEWA also enabled her to work remotely during and after the covid-19 pandemic and provided her with a colleague who is trained and qualified to assist her as part of the ‘Sadiqi’ (Arabic for ‘my buddy’) initiative. Iman was nominated to participate in several internal and external conferences and events. Recently, DEWA published Iman’s book Lam Tara (in English: She Has Not Seen). It includes selective articles that were published in Al Bayan newspaper, besides her successful life experience.

Ahmed Al Raeesi, Senior Technician, Monitoring Stations, Distribution Power: Ahmed graduated from DEWA Academy. He represents a success story that DEWA is proud of in terms of inclusive employment. DEWA provided him with mental support as well as many facilitations following his disablement to ensure the continuation of his journey as part of DEWA’s team and within his capabilities. DEWA has also sponsored his social talents, as he has become a social media influencer who spreads a culture of inclusion in society and conducts interviews inspirational People of Determination to motivate People of Determination in the UAE.

Pioneering results in the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination

DEWA’s stand in the Accessibilities Expo highlighted its inclusive services for people of determination with different disabilities. This includes “Ash’ir” a live video chat service using sign language that enables customers with hearing impairments to communicate directly with the Customer Care Centre via smart app; “Hayak” an online text chat with option of video chat service allows customers to directly communicate with Customer Care Centre agents available on DEWA’s Website and Mobile App; and “Rammas”, DEWA's virtual employee that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), to assist customers at DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres by answering their enquiries in both Arabic and English.

The stand also showcased DEWA’s success stories in inclusive employment and its sponsorship of the talents of EOD. DEWA facilitated the access of EOD and customers of determination to services, buildings and facilities, and retrofitted all its new buildings and facilities in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code by 100%. DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app scored 10/10 by the 2022 POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

In 2022, for the third consecutive year, DEWA completed all strategic indicators in the field of including and empowering people of determination, most notably the happiness of EOD, and the happiness of their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as equal job opportunities. The happiness of EOD reached 100% in 2022, while the happiness of their families reached 96.6%. The percentage of community happiness about DEWA’s support for people of determination reached 94%, while the happiness rate of customers of determination about DEWA’s services reached 95.24%.

