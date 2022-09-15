Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 28-29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. WGES is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in collaboration with international organisations.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO, announced the completion of preparations for the 8th edition of the Summit, which will be held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’.

“This year’s Summit is being held even as the Middle East’s presence continues to grow the global sustainability agenda through effective strategies to adapt to climate change and combat its adverse effects. Egypt and the UAE are preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 and COP28 in 2022 and 2023 respectively. The Arab world is central to global activities that aim to enhance climate action and achieve global targets. The World Green Economy Summit will contribute to strengthening cooperation among partners and stakeholders, as well as set the ideal environment for holding these two global events,” said Al Tayer.

WGES 2022 will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers. It will focus on four main themes: Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth. It will also feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world.

During WGES 2022, winners in the 4th Emirates Energy Award will be recognised. The Award is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the theme ‘Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy’. This cycle of the Award received 187 applications from 16 countries.

To register and for more information, please visit https://wges.ae

*Source: AETOSWire