UAE-Dubai: This Eid Al Adha, the Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) and Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE) present an extraordinary campaign that aims to elevate the festive spirit and create unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors alike. With over 500+ retail outlets and 40+ F&B stalls to choose from and the opportunity to win a total of AED 100,000 worth of prizes, customers can make the most of this joyous season.

From 22 June to 1 July, customers who spend AED 50 or more will be eligible to participate in the Fun Wins category. This exciting category offers a chance to win AED 30,000 worth of travel vouchers, allowing six lucky winners to embark on incredible journeys to their favourite destinations.

But the excitement doesn't end there! DEP has also introduced the captivating 'Festive Wins' category, where participants have the incredible opportunity to win exclusive gold vouchers worth a whopping AED 70,000. To be eligible for this grand category, customers need to spend AED 1000 or more.

A total of 12 winners will be chosen on 3 July 2023, and together, they will walk away with an astounding AED 100,000 worth of prizes!

Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director of Asset Management at Ithra Dubai, expressed his enthusiasm for the Eid Al Adha Campaign, stating, "We are beyond excited to unveil our Eid Al Adha Campaign, offering our esteemed customers the chance to win incredible prizes. This campaign is our way of celebrating Eid Al Adha and expressing our heartfelt appreciation to our community for their unwavering support. We eagerly await the opportunity to create unforgettable memories and make this Eid a truly exceptional one."

DEP is well-known for its commitment to customer satisfaction through innovative and distinctive campaigns. With the upcoming Eid Al Adha Campaign, DEP continues to deliver on its promise of delighting customers and creating extraordinary experiences for its community. The campaign reflects DEP's dedication to ensuring that every celebration is a cherished and memorable occasion for all.

Deira Enrichment Project spans numerous districts and features several complexes located in Deira waterfront properties including Hind Plaza, Osha Plaza, Afra Plaza, Sherina Plaza, One Deira, Wadima Plaza, Maitha Plaza, Moza Plaza and Mariyam Plaza.

To know more about the offers, promotions, and brands, visit -www.deiraenrichmentproject.com.

Facebook and Instagram handles: @depdubai