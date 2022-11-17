UAE experts from Dubai Health Authority, Mediclinic, e& Enterprise and Dubai Future District Fund to present on the future of Digital Healthcare and Corporate Venturing

The virtual event offers a unique opportunity for corporate decision-makers to be inspired, network, and engage with the brightest minds internationally on corporate venturing and startups

Dubai, UAE: GELLIFY - a leading innovation and digital transformation company providing pioneering solutions in the MENA region is holding the sixth edition of its annual flagship digital event ‘“Corporate Entrepreneurship 2022” on November 23rd and 24th. Taking place over a course of two days, the leading event by GELLIFY aims to help organisations embark on a new adventure towards innovation through Corporate Entrepreneurship to become a future-ready company and generate growth to thrive in the new socio-economic context.

The online event is free-to-attend and will see an exciting line-up of over 70 international speakers addressing a range of topics. Eminent personalities, authorities and leaders from notable organisations will congregate at this event to share their knowledge and experience while addressing corporate venture capital and venture-building strategies. Pertinent topics including circular economy, energy transition, sustainability, and ESG revolution among Services and Manufacturing Industries will be discussed during the virtual event.

Encouraging corporate decision-makers to join the event, Massimo Cannizzo, CEO, and Co-Founder, GELLIFY Middle East said, “Innovation and Venturing help established companies accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and create new streams of revenues through distinct, agile and innovative vehicles. Innovation has the purpose to challenge the status quo and adapt businesses to the fast-changing world. Without innovation, companies risk settling for past successes and end up losing market share. Without Venturing, the process to launch a new digital business would not be fast enough. Corporate Entrepreneurship is a strategic growth tool that helps companies to disrupt new markets and scale. This event is for true innovators willing to act, so if you are a CEO, CIO, CVC Investor, Chief Strategy Officer or anyone involved in the decision-making within the nowadays challenging context, it’s a must-attend event for you”

The first day of the event will witness notable speakers from the UAE speak about the future of Digital healthcare and corporate venturing where Dr. Osama ElHassan, Health Informatics specialist at Dubai Health Authority, Vice President of UAE Health Informatics Society and a co-founder & the coordinator of the GCC Taskforce on Workforce Development in Digital Healthcare (ZIMAM) and Dr Sara Alom Ruiz, General Manager for Digital Transformation and Innovation at Mediclinic will join forces at Corporate Entrepreneurship Digital Health Panel to share truly groundbreaking practices and trends to look out for in the healthcare ecosystem.

Furthermore, Jose Luis Lopez Villen, Director of Open Innovation & Partnerships Ecosystem at e& Enterprise and Dana Labin, Principal at Dubai Future District Fund will join the panel discussion revolving around the new corporate venturing rules in the new economy. As the pace of innovation is accelerating day by day, changing markets, and creating new opportunities, the panel will explore what are the rules of the game of the startup-corporate relationship.

Among the other famous speakers, GELLIFY will host Alec Ross, New York Times best-selling author and Distinguished Adjunct Professor at the University of Bologna Business School, who has played a major role in defining technological policies promoted by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama; Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè, Professor of Strategy at Bocconi University and Paolo Taticchi, Professor in Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director at UCL School of Management, who will focus his speech on ESG Revolution and those specific investments in technology, environmental, social and governance fields that are more suitable for companies.

Top managers from major international companies will share their vision of Corporate Entrepreneurship, including, Alberto Marchi, Strategic Advisor & Member CdA at ENEL who will talk about how to find new ways to generate, store and transport energy thanks to technology and Dario Mancini, Regional Manager, Italy and EMEA Emerging Markets at WAZE who will talk about how to identify and stimulate synergies between different companies to implement additional services.

Fabio Vaccarono, the Former Vice President and Managing Director at Google Italy and member of the Google Emea Management Board will enrich the panel focusing his speech on the companies’ human capital as one of the essential assets for innovation. Alongside him, even Marco Taisch, Professor in Sustainable Manufacturing, Digital Manufacturing, and Operations Management at Politecnico di Milano, and Stefano Molino, Senior Partner, Head of Accelerators Fund- National Innovation Fund for CDP Venture Capital SGR will both join the prestigious panel analyzing the State of the Art of Corporate Venturing and Corporate Entrepreneurship together with Francesco Ferri Managing Partner & Chief of Sales in GELLIFY.

In addition, the two days event will be hosting Michele Giordani, Chief of Strategy, Client & Ecosystem and Founder di GELLIFY who is going to investigate Corporate Entrepreneurship’s next outlook and future top trends to focus on, Maurizio Preziosa, Group Managing Director of Spirax-Sarco who will talk about Energy Transition towards Net-Zero emission and Lucia Chierchia, GELLIFY Market Ambassador & Chief of OI Ecosystems, InspiringFifty, Advisory Politecnico di Milano Advisory Board Member, Bologna Business School Founding Member, and European Innovation Council Jury Member.

For any additional information on Agenda and Speakers and free registration, please follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corporate-entrepreneurship-2022-registration-431674268357?aff=PRMENA

-Ends-

About GELLIFY

GELLFY is “the” Purple Innovation Factory that blends future visions, software, and human genius, enabling organizations to flourish as modern digital businesses. We streamline innovation through a unique integrated ecosystem that connects people, processes and technologies. GELLIFY spreads its energy in different countries and through a network of passionate innovators who ignite projects and make our Purple way become a tangible result.

Website: www.GELLIFY.com

GELLIFY Media Contacts:

Mukesh Dua

Email: mukesh.dua@merakidigital.ae