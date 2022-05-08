Doors will soon open at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) to inaugurate the 18th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), the longest running and most anticipated exhibition in Qatar’s annual calendar of business events. Organized by Qatar Tourism (QT), dates for the highly anticipated event have been extended to run from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 14, 2022.

DJWE promises an extensive display of classic and contemporary luxury collections by internationally recognised brands and designers as well as local designers. In this 18th edition, QT is pleased to feature more than 500 brands from over 10 countries, some of which will be participating for the first time. Bollywood superstar, Alia Bhatt, is the face of this year’s DJWE’s promotional campaign.

Visitors to the luxury exhibition will also enjoy first-time offerings including workshops held by various brands and jewellery-themed film screenings at the DJWE Lounge. Continuing its tradition of supporting Qatari designers, DJWE will dedicate floor space to shed light on 10 unique local talents.

Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge upon registration via www.djwe.qa the official DJWE website. Doors are on Monday 9 – Thursday 12, May: 12:00-22:00; Friday, 13 May: 16:00-22:00; and Saturday, 14 May 12:00-22:00. Located in the heart of West Bay, DECC can be easily accessed by Doha Metro, with a direct route from Terminal 1 to the DECC Metro Station (Red Line), which has direct access to the exhibition halls. DECC is Qatar Clean certified to give visitors the reassurance they need to enjoy a safe shopping experience at DJWE this year.

