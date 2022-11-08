Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Continuing its commitment to raising awareness on the prevention and management of Diabetes, RAK Hospital invites everyone to join its iconic annual family-fun event the RAK Zumbathon 2022 in association with Marjan Island. Endorsing Dance as an excellent form of workout, the event aims to promote the theme ‘Dance out Diabetes’ on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. The exhilarating Zumba party will be held on Saturday, 12th November from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at Marjan Island Park. The walk-in registrations start at 6:00 pm.

Grooving to the beats of salsa, flamenco, and merengue music feels more like a dance party than a workout, which is exactly what makes Zumba so popular. The Latin-inspired dance workout is one of the most popular group exercise classes in the world. Zumba is an interval workout wherein the dance moves are designed to get your heart rate up and boost your cardio endurance.

Hundreds of participants are expected to dance out diabetes burning about 500,000 combined calories in one session, letting the music move while transforming the beautiful Marjan Island stage into a red-hot, adrenaline-charged dance fitness explosion. Set to upbeat music and choreographed dance numbers, the Zumba session each lasting about 20 minutes with breaks in between will emphasize moving to the music and having a good time while burning the calories and getting you the required workout, no rhythm required.

Talking about the event, Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital said, “If you make exercise a regular part of your life, it can lower your HbA1c levels and even has the power to reverse diabetes in many instances. However, exercise doesn’t need to be boring and that’s why through our Zumbathon event, we want people to take home the message that dances such as Zumba provide a great workout which can be fun, entertaining and can be done with the whole family.

We would like one and all to be part of this event to raise awareness about diabetes and make this the most celebrated event in Ras Al Khaimah commemorating World Diabetes Day. Make it the biggest Zumbathon ever!”

Join the party and burn calories while having fun along with your family, friends and co-workers and enjoy the exciting atmosphere with energizing sounds and lighting effects.

The event will be aired live on RAK Hospital's social media channels and will also be telecast live throughout the event. Free t-shirts and other complimentary giveaways will be given to the participants on the site.

For more information and to register, visit https://rakhospital.com/rak-hospital-zumbathon-2022

