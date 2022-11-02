Mrs Noora Jamsheer, CEO of the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, stated that the unique natural pearls – only found in the seas around Bahrain – can drive a lucrative international market for their sale. Bahrain’s pearls are highly distinctive and, as such, there is a wide prospective market for them – including regional neighbours such as Saudi Arabia and the wider international community

Mrs Jamsheer noted the important role played by the Danat institute in providing collectors and traders of Bahraini natural pearls with inspection certificates that ratify the provenance of the stones, facilitating honest and reliable worldwide trade.

This statement was issued during Danat’s participation in the 12th International Valuation Conference (IVC), hosted by the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM) in Riyadh. Danat’s attendance is due to its unique purview as a training and accreditation institute for pearls and gemstones.

It is the first time that the conference has been held in the Middle East and has been organised thanks to the patronage of the Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAQEEM, H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah AlJadaan.

Ms Jamsheer emphasised Danat's desire to regularly attend this biennial conference which builds synergy between valuers, organizers, academics and practitioners. Attendees discuss the latest trends in the sector and the forum precipitates an exchange knowledge among international valuers. Ms Jamsheer noted Danat's ability to showcase Bahrain’s experience in the field of pearl, jewellery and gemstone inspection. The institute will share its best practices and work with similar organisations to develop greater understanding of the valuation criteria and methodologies.

Ms Jamsheer presented a working paper during IVC 2022, in which she articulated the importance of the jewellery market for the region, the historic growth of this market and the emergence of competition from global markets. She also provided exposition on the methods of jewellery and gemstone valuation, explaining the latest standards and techniques. Danat’s CEO noted Bahrain's rich history of pearl diving and the experience spanning many generations concerning pearl inspection and valuation.

She explained that Danat has evolved into a global educational centre, laboratory and research centre where all gemstones are examined utilising the highest international standards, using the most advanced equipment and employing an elite team of local and international experts.