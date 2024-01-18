DP World ILT20 Season 2 schedule available here. Season 2 match tickets are available online at https://tickets.ilt20.ae as well as at all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across UAE.

Dubai: Dafa News has joined the DP World ILT20 – the biggest cricket league in the gulf region – as an Official Partner for Season 2. Dafa News has emerged as one of the most popular sports news platforms in recent years. During the 34-match DP World ILT20 Season 2, ‘Dafa News Facts’ will be a part of the broadcast experience for viewers tuned in from around the world.

Chief Executive Officer DP World ILT20 David White: “Dafa News is one of the fastest growing sports news platforms with a niche in cricket. We look forward to this exciting partnership for what promises to be an exhilarating month of top-class T20 cricket in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“The action begins this weekend; the six teams are here and preparing hard with an eye on the glittering DP World ILT20 trophy. We can’t wait for the first ball this Friday at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.”

-Ends-

FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT DP World ILT20 CONTACT

Email: Media@ilt20.ae

For sponsorships and partnerships: partnerships@ilt20.ae

VISIT www.ilt20.ae