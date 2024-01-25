Cutting-edge technology to optimise diagnostic angiograms for treatment planning for neurosurgery in real-time, will be demonstrated live by a renowned clinician at Arab Health 2024.

The procedure is being carried out in a state-of-the-art operating theatre located in the ABHI UK Pavilion by Miss Mary Murphy, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurology, Queen Square London.

Led by Ms Murphy, the live demonstration will showcase new advancements in optimising Stereotactic Radiosurgical treatment of neurovascular disease using the innovative Brainlab Elements Treatment Planning System, designed to enable a new level of precision in treatment planning for stereotactic radiosurgery. Miss Murphy will demonstrate the efficacy of its Elements SmartBrush and image Fusion Angio module.

The session will offer insights into how together these modules can optimise diagnostic angiograms for treatment planning, enhancing the patient pathway and experience during radio-surgical planning and treatment.

Ms Murphy explains: “The overall patient experience and journey are enhanced with the Amethyst Radiosurgery team, techniques and technologies. We are proud to be pioneering this technology at our London facility, where a large proportion of our Private patients come from the Emirates and the Gulf region. We are excited to showcase how these unique capabilities can enhance patient outcomes.”

Gamma Knife Radiosurgery (GKRS) (also called stereotactic radiosurgery) is a well-established method of treating selected brain tumours or lesions in the brain. It is not surgery in the traditional sense because there's no incision. Instead, it uses very precise beams of gamma rays that are directed to the treatment area in the brain, optimised to hit only the target without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.

GKRS is one of the treatment option for Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), and well documented in the UK for its high clinical efficacy when compared to traditional microsurgery.

Amethyst Radiotherapy Queen Square Radiosurgery Centre in London offers state-of-the-art Gamma Knife radiosurgery using cutting-edge Brainlab treatment planning software, a game-changer in stereotactic radiosurgery and radiotherapy. With the Elements Contrast Clearance Analysis software, the Queen Square Radiosurgery team is able to enhance the quality and control of treatments, offering a more precise approach to identifying potential challenges related to radiation necrosis.

The team is also optimising neuro-vascular treatment using Elements SmartBrush and Image Fusion Angio module to which enable the definition of vascular structures. These software modules allow clinicians to optimise planning and treatment for neuro-vascular patients. This transformative technology allows Queen Square Radiosurgery Centre to streamline diagnostic angiograms for treatment planning, eliminating the need for re-catheterisation. Approximatively 900 patients a year receive SRS radiosurgery at Amethyst’s Centres in the UK.

The Queen Square Radiosurgery Centre works alongside Thornbury Radiosurgery Centre in Sheffield, as two NHS England approved Super Centres for Stereotactic Radiosurgery with a national and international reputation for best-in-class radiation treatment of brain tumours.

The demonstration, “Gamma Knife stereotactic surgery coupled with Brainlab "Elements SmartBrush and Image Fusion Angio module”, led by Ms Murphy, will take place on Tuesday 30th January at 1pm at the ABHI UK Pavilion at Hall 2 Stand F30. A leading figure in her field, Consultant Neurosurgeon Ms Murphy is at the forefront of using cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art technologies, such as Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

Organised by the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), the ABHI simulated operating theatre will give visitors an unrivalled chance to see a series of ground-breaking surgical simulations performed live across all 4 days.

Arab Health takes place 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

