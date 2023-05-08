Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain-based CTM360 made its highly-anticipated North American debut at the RSA Conference this year, showcasing its External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP) and Takedowns technology platform.

This year’s theme at RSA, “Stronger Together”, highlighted the importance of building community strength, encouraging dialogue and strengthening collaboration across the cybersecurity industry.

CTM360 shed light on its slogan "Cybersecurity from Bahrain to the World", showing the world that an Arab technology company from the Middle East can compete on a global level.

“Having the opportunity to share our knowledge and technology at such a major event was a milestone for us. RSA created key opportunities with talented professionals and engage with the cybersecurity community,” said CEO & Founder of CTM360, Mirza Asrar Baig. "We are proud to be a part of the RSA Conference as an Arab technology company from Bahrain. This demonstrates our ability to meet global expansion plans and showcase Bahrain's technology to a worldwide audience."

CTM360's platform demonstration at the conference was centered on its EASM, DRP, and Takedown capabilities, citing them as its main competitive advantage over other vendors. The company's demonstration was a resounding success, with attendees showing great interest in its technological impact on the industry. The company's successful appearance at the conference is a testament to its innovative commitment and excellence in the cybersecurity industry.

As a leading technology platform recognized recently as a Global Leader in the Digital Risk Protection Industry by Frost & Sullivan, CTM360 has shown continuous innovation in developing its technologies, consisting of three main products, HackerView (External Attack Surface Management), CyberBlindspot (Digital Risk Protection), and ThreatCover (Cyber Threat Intelligence).

For more information about CTM360 and its innovative cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.ctm360.com.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.