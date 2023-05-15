Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CTM360, a global cybersecurity technology platform, will be attending the Big SASIG Event on May 18th, 2023, England, London.

The Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG), a strong networking community for cybersecurity professionals, aims to address the human aspects of security and fraud prevention and improve trust and confidence in the online environment. The SASIG event promises to provide a valuable opportunity for attendees to share their insights and learn from the latest developments in the cybersecurity industry.

The Big SASIG event is a bespoke and exclusive event to which only decision-makers and recognized strategists are invited. CTM360 will showcase the latest capabilities of its External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection (DRP), and Takedowns technology platform as never seen before. It is worth mentioning that CTM360 is the world’s largest takedown company, offering unlimited and fully managed takedowns to its clients.

Mirza Asrar, CEO & Founder of CTM360, and Arsalan Iqbal, Director of CTM360, will be available at the event to discuss and provide an exclusive briefing of CTM360’s technology. Attendees are invited to visit booth number 3 during the event hours of 9 am – 5 pm.

Over 200 CISOs, security influencers, and other decision-makers will gather for the Big SASIG. Join CTM360 there!

For more information about CTM360 and its innovative cybersecurity technology, please visit the booth or schedule a meeting through the Big SASIG website: https://event.bigsasig.com/

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.