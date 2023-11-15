Cairo: Counsel Masters, the leading commercial real estate management, mall management and investor's consultancy, is set to partake in the Nile Property Expo, the foremost real estate exhibition in the region. The impact of the Company will be noticeable from November 16th to 18th in Jeddah and from November 23rd to 25th in Riyadh.

This strategic involvement signals Counsel Masters' foray into the Saudi Arabian market, aligning seamlessly with the organization's overarching vision of attaining regional prominence in the realm of commercial real estate consultancy.

Counsel Masters will stand as the exclusive commercial real estate management, mall management and investor's consultancy at the Nile Property Expo. The Company is poised to showcase its comprehensive spectrum of services, encompassing leasing, strategic management, property management, property research, mall and asset management, development management, market analysis, market studies, site/shops optimum commercial exploitation, optimum marketing and PR, retail expansion, franchising, retail conceptualization, and retail management operation.

"We are excited to participate in Nile Property Expo and showcase our expertise to the Saudi Arabian market," said George Metry, Chairman and CEO of Counsel Masters. "We believe that our deep understanding of the commercial real estate management, combined with our proven track record of success in Egypt, positions us well to become a trusted partner for developers, investors, and retailers in Saudi Arabia."

The objectives of Counsel Masters at the Nile Property Expo encompass seeking new opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market, replicating the success achieved in Egypt in KSA, establishing itself as a premier provider of commercial real estate, mall management and investor's consultancy services in Saudi Arabia, fostering relationships with regional developers, investors, and retailers, and promoting its expertise and experience in the commercial real estate sector.

The Company's participation in the Nile Property Expo signifies a pivotal stride in its expansion initiatives. Pledging to deliver the utmost level of service and expertise, Counsel Masters is poised with confidence that its involvement in the Nile Property Expo will culminate in success.

About Counsel Masters

Counsel Masters is a leading commercial real estate management, mall management and investor's consultancy. The company provides a full range of services to developers, investors, and retailers, and has a proven track record of success in the Egyptian market. Counsel Masters is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and expertise.