SÃO PAULO/PRNewswire/ -- According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), more than 40% of the planet's population is "highly vulnerable" to climate change. And no matter where you fit in, this issue impacts your life in some way, whether it's disrupting a vacation trip due to the extreme heat, or the price of food at the market due to devastating unseasonal rains. This is one of the issues discussed at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The premise is that the 196 countries that signed the Paris Agreement will discuss forms of cooperation between the developed countries (with their development based on high GHG emissions) and the developing countries (those who are expected to suffer the most from climate change and with the least resources for adaptation). These guidelines are extensively discussed in Article 6 (Market Mechanisms) and Article 9 (Climate Finance) and are key to optimizing mitigation efforts, as well as ensuring that developing countries can address the challenges of climate change and realize sustainable economic transitions.

"This issue has been discussed since the ECO92 (or Rio92) event and, with the signing of an agreement at COP21 in 2015 in Paris, the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda were initiated. But it was only in 2020, when we entered what the UN itself calls the 'Decade of Action', that we began to see a robust market movement, due to the entry into this decade and other reasons, for actions to reduce and mitigate climate change", says Giovanna Cappellano, environmental engineer and ESG coordinator at Sabará Group.

Specialized in technology and solutions for the water treatment and food and beverage industries, the Sabará Group has a structured ESG department and is always attentive to decisions that impact the world. The company is present at COP28, in Dubai, seeking to contribute to the discussions and follow the development of the decisions of the main world leaders, companies and civil society on effective solutions against climate change and appreciation of nature.

"This is a crucial moment as we consider the future of our planet and its communities. Integrating social justice into discussions on climate, biodiversity and economic development is not only a wise choice, but an essential commitment", adds Giovanna. "In Brazil, a developing country where millions of people depend directly and indirectly on biodiversity, environmental services, market mechanisms and financing that reward and foster the development of the real bioeconomy are, in my view, the best way to tackle climate change in the long term".

Investment in the country's bioeconomic development must have a major impact not only on biodiversity, with the restoration and regeneration of degraded areas and the consequent increase in the volume of carbon sequestered and stored in the soil but must also involve the people and communities that will be most affected by climate change.

"By protecting biodiversity, ecosystems are restored, we promote social justice, and we build a solid path to a resilient and sustainable future, in which everyone, without exception, reaps the fruits of this vital interdependence", concludes the Sabará Group's ESG coordinator.

Success Story

Grupo Sabará promotes ESG even before the acronym existed, now so popular. It has been working together for more than 20 years and has achieved the achievement of the goal of reducing GHG emissions by 2030, which was 42%, reaching 46% of the reductions in 2022, thanks to the work done specifically with investment in clean energy sources.

The first Brazilian company and the first chemical industry in Latin America to approve an emissions reduction target in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Sabará Group has improved its actions, while accumulating exponential growth in revenue: 323.7 million reais in 2022.

Through its business unit Concepta Ingredients (which supplies inputs to the food, nutraceutical, and other industries), it contributes to the generation of income for local communities and the indirect conservation of natural vegetation areas, totaling 548 thousand hectares distributed among the Brazilian biomes Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga and Atlantic Forest.

In addition, the company's CEO, Ulisses Sabará, was recognized as a Local SDG Pioneer during the UN Global Compact Leaders Conference in 2016 and, in 2020, made a commitment to be an official spokesperson for SDG 15, by joining Líderes com ImPacto. The actions mentioned above feature prominently in SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

About Sabará Group

The Sabará Group, with over 65 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and stood out in its markets. Its commitment to the well-being of people around the world goes beyond offering innovative products and services. Its activities take future generations into account, focusing on solutions that guarantee sustainability. Through its various branches of activity, the Sabará Group operates throughout the country and has a presence in countries in South America, North America and Europe. It specializes in developing high-performance technologies, solutions and raw materials for the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, animal nutrition and health, and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor that contributes to Brazil becoming a benchmark in product research for a sustainable world.

