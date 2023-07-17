Over 100 top diplomatic and business decision makers from France, Africa and the Gulf countries attended the event, including four African ambassadors: H.E Doreen AMULE (Uganda), H.E. François NKULIKIYIMFURA (Rwanda), H.E. Senkoun SYLLA, (Guinea), H.E. Vijayen VALAYDON (Mauritius) and representatives of several embassies.

Speakers talked about the business relations between the KSA and Africa, including three ambassadors, H.E. Fahad M. AL RUWAILY (Saudi Arabia), H.E. Ayed M. YAHYA (Djibouti), S. E. M. Ahamada HAMADI (Comoros) and international experts including Houssam NASRAWIN, Managing Partner of Orous Capital and Dominique BRUNIN, Director of the Franco-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Following an introduction by Alfred MIGNOT, President of AfricaPresse.Paris, and organizer of the event, H.E. Fahad M. AL RUWAILY, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to France presented a global overview of the relations between the Kingdom and African countries. He closed his speech with a detailed presentation of the Saudi Vision 2030.

In his speech, Houssam NASRAWIN, Managing Director of the advisory firm Orous Capital, gave an analysis of the strategy of Saudi and GCC institutional investors, mainly Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds and Development Funds.

He underlined the new investment strategy of the Kingdom through the Vision 2030, led by H.M. King Salman and H.H Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Saudi Arabia is looking for diversification, higher returns on investment and new strategic partnerships.

He talked about the major role played by Saudi family businesses and family offices in the investments in Africa. Those Saudi family entities are meant to play a more and more important part in the future.

Houssam Nasrawin shared his experience at Orous Capital with Sovereign Wealth funds from the GCC, and stressed the change in their strategies in the last decade. The economic context, with instability, high inflation, oil price below 80 USD and an economic slowdown, obliged Saudi investors to be more conservative and cautious, as for example, the Public Investment Fund (‘’PIF’’).

He ended his presentation by encouraging a stronger collaboration between Europe, Africa and Saudi Arabia, putting forward the "new Saudi Arabia" that is being built and that is doomed to be an unavoidable player on the international investment level.

-Ends-