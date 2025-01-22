Participants can choose from four distances: 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is gearing up to host its second annual cancer run this February. Following the success of its inaugural run in Abu Dhabi last year, this year’s event expands to include the first ever run in Dubai underscoring the hospital’s commitment to raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection and research.

Timed to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4, the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Cancer Run, will take place on February 1, 2025, at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and on February 8, 2025, at Dubai Design District in Dubai. The runs are expected to attract over 4000 registered runners of all ages and bring together nearly 6000 supporters for a cause that impacts millions.

Organized by Plan b Group, both runs will offer runners an opportunity to enjoy beautiful views as they participate in this impactful event. The Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Cancer Run promises an inclusive and engaging experience for participants of all fitness levels. With four race categories - 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km – it is a perfect fit for everyone. The 1km and 3km are designed for families and beginners, while the 5km and 10km cater to competitive runners and fitness enthusiasts. Each route is carefully curated to showcase scenic surroundings and provide a fulfilling challenge.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of Medical Oncology & Hematology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “The Cancer Run is a powerful reminder of the importance of early detection and prevention in the fight against cancer. It’s also an incredible opportunity for the community to come together, support one another, and make a tangible impact. We’re excited to see participants join us in raising awareness and taking meaningful steps toward a healthier future.”

Hydration stations and medical support will be available along the routes to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants. Registration is now open until four days before each run, with entry fees set at AED 50 for kids and AED 75 for adults.

Competitive runners in the main races offer a competitive edge, with cash prizes and medals for the top finishers in the 10KM and 5KM runs. In the 10 KM male and female categories, the first-place winner will receive AED 3,000, second place AED 2,000 and third place AED 1,000. Similarly, in the 5KM male and female categories, the first-place winner will receive AED 2,000, the second-place AED 1,500 and third place AED 1,000.

Beyond the races, the run aims to foster community engagement and support cancer-related initiatives. Proceeds from the event will be directed towards funding cancer research and enhancing access to preventive care, and participants can explore health awareness booths, join community activities, and connect with healthcare professionals, making this event a meaningful step toward a healthier future.

Get ready to make an impact and join the movement for a cancer-free future.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards closer to home.

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

