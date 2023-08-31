The event will play hosts to enlightening sessions and panel discussions in collaboration with Dubai Expo City, Publicis Groupe, Key Opinion Leaders & industry experts from around the region.

DUBAI, UAE: Communicate, renowned as the foremost industry mediator committed to community-driven initiatives, takes immense pride in presenting the Communicate A.I. Conference. This highly anticipated event is set to take place on 7 September at the renowned Theatre of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai and is the region’s first event focusing on the renaissance of artificial intelligence and what it means for the Middle East’s marketing, communication & advertising industry.

As the Middle East and North Africa region witnesses an exponential growth in the A.I. market, this conference is poised to offer unparalleled insights into the transformative potential of A.I. for the marketing, advertising, and communication industry.

In an era dominated by buzzwords like chatbots, ChatGPT, Bard, Dall-E, and Novel AI, grasping their genuine impact can be a perplexing challenge. The 'Communicate A.I. Conference' emerges as the beacon of clarity amidst the A.I. confusion. With the A.I. market in the Middle East and North Africa projected to burgeon from $500 million in 2020 to a staggering $8.4 billion by 2026, businesses must harness this technological revolution to ensure their continued relevance and survival.

This half-day event will consist of 100+ marketers, advertisers, ad agency executives, chief marketing officers, digital executives and anyone interested in the latest developments of AI communication in the fields of marketing, communications, production, and tech.

Distinguished speakers at the conference include:

Jennifer Fischer - Chief Innovation & Growth Officer - Publicis Groupe

Youssef Hallal - Head of Data Strategy - Media.Monks

Irem Limnili Angun - Regional E2E Strategy Lead - EssenceMediaCom

Bhaskar Bateja - Head of Strategy, UAE - Memac Ogilvy

Fabio Medeiros - Head of Strategy MENA - VMLYR

Amr Younis - Editorial Director - Socialize

Hiba Hassan - Head of Graphic Design - SAE Institute

Ali Cheikhali - Creative Strategy Lead – Google

Alfred Manasseh - Co-Founder & Chief Metaverse Officer – Shaffra

Urszula Bieganska - Head of Marketing - LEGO Middle East

Stephen King - Senior Lecturer in Media - Middlesex University Dubai

Asiya Ali - Founder and Managing Director - MKV Digital

Thajudeen Abdul Kadhar - Head of Marketing & Strategy - Nasr eSports

Tyler Yeom - Group Director, Integrated Campaign - Cheil

Nadeem Ibrahim - Head of Digital - UM KSA

Ahmed Chatila - Director of Brand & Communication - HungerStation

Debbie Botha - Women in AI Global Chief Partnership Officer, Managing Director at Dalebrook Media Middle East

Neamat El Gayar - Director of Artificial Intelligence MSc Program - Heriot-Watt University

Hussein Dajani - Partner and CMO - Acne Deloitte Digital

Ershad Pettiwala - Commercial Director - Virgin Mobile

Mikhail Goldgaber - Founder and Chief Creative Officer - Greybeard Arts

Zeinab El Amrawy - Head of Marketing – Subway

and more..

Key Highlights:

Dive into the workings of A.I., its limitations, and how human intelligence differs.

Explore how A.I. is changing the game from driving insights from strategic communications, pushing the limit in creative campaigns to personalizing digital advertising.

Witness a compelling clash of viewpoints as industry professionals debate the role of AI in marketing and advertising.

Special feature: An interactive session showing Runway AI’s "text-to-video" feature to re-envision the most famous monologue from a science film.

Get inspired by industry case-studies whose experiences you can leverage in your own business.

Why should you attend?

A.I. is transforming the way businesses communicate with their audiences, and this event will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in A.I.-powered communications. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from top experts in the field, network with peers, and gain a competitive advantage in their industries.

Join us on 7 September at the Theatre of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah for an immersive journey into the future of communication. Together, let's unlock the potential of A.I. and shape the way we connect, engage, and thrive.

For registration and more information, please visit the website

