Dubai, UAE: As the ongoing crusade against crime evolves, law enforcement agencies must stay abreast of the latest developments and innovations to mitigate emerging challenges in forensics, narcotics and beyond, especially with the advancement of digital technologies. This was the focus of the third day of the inaugural World Police Summit, which saw the introduction of the Anti-Narcotics Conference and the second day of the Forensic Science Conference.

The Anti-Narcotics Conference debuted at the World Police Summit with keynote speeches by Jose de Gracia Romero, Assistant Director, Criminal Networks Sub-Directorate, INTERPOL, as well as HE Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Anti-Narcotics Council, Dubai Police. They shared their collective insights on global substance abuse, the roadmap to building a drug-free world and more.

Khalid Al Mamari, Deputy Secretary-General, Arab Interior Ministers Council, Saudi Arabia, was on the leadership panel discussing collaborative, intelligence-driven approaches to control global drug trafficking. He said: “The Arab Ministers of Interior launched the Arab strategy to combat the illicit use of drugs and their effects in 1986, and since then a number of reviews and additions have been conducted. The Unified Arab Drug Law is one of the most critical and visible, and this law acts as a guide for member states to amend and implement their own laws. To foster collaboration, we have an intelligence plan on combatting drugs in place, which is renewed every year by the Council for distribution to member states.”

On the third and penultimate day of the World Police Summit, leaders of global crimefighting agencies, high-ranking officers from international anti-narcotics bureaus, as well as chemistry and toxicology experts with backgrounds in tackling substance abuse and rehabilitation led panel discussions and strategy talks to combat drug trafficking and the effects of drug abuse on all levels of society.

Speaking on a panel discussion on the impact of technology on fighting narcotics trafficking, substance abuse, and addition, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, Government of UAE, said: “Digital transformation is here to stay, and as such, dependencies on technology will only increase, and with that, brings about increased vulnerability to digital ecosystems and infrastructure. Stakeholders will need to work even closer together to cope with this. Despite all the use of technologies, the human component is still of utmost importance in order for us to elevate our technology capabilities and synergies. The goal should be to incorporate aspects of people (human capabilities), technologies, policies and governance in working towards greater collaboration between private and government sectors.” The second day of the Forensic Science Conference saw academics and officers alike lead panel discussions and technical presentations on various aspects of forensic science. These focused on the themes of fire investigation, forensic engineering and forensic medicine as well as electronic evidence and forensics.

The exhibition area of the Summit includes displays and demonstrations of products and innovation from brands and organisations the world over.

Walid Yehia, General Manager – UAE, Dell Technologies, Bronze sponsor of the World Police Summit, said: “Embracing innovations in cloud, big data, AI/ML and security allows the nation’s law enforcement to deliver efficient and secure public services. Dell Technologies has a long history of enabling governments focus their investment and efforts in building robust digital infrastructure, which in turn help deliver effective services to communities. At World Police Summit, we are showcasing our end-to-end portfolio of solutions that enable government departments to tackle their strategic and operational imperatives. Ultimately, technology is the tool that will transform their services and allow the development of a smarter, safer and secure society.”

The World Police Summit concludes tomorrow (17 March), and it will comprise two more conferences centred around police innovation & resilience, as well as K9 capabilities respectively. There will also be six dedicated exhibition zones[1] throughout this time showcasing the latest crime detection and prevention technologies, as well as products and services, to decision-makers and influencers.

The World Police Summit is hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the Ruler of Dubai. The event is hosted and organised by Dubai Police, in collaboration with dmg events.

