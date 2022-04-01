More than 60 commercial and promotional activities, and 394 bilateral meetings were held.

Colombia’s enthusiastic participation at the EXPO 2020 Dubai has yielded excellent results for the country. The pavilion has had over 1,600,000 visitors in a span of six months, and over 394 bilateral meetings and 60 promotional and commercial activities held in the premises. Local businesses in the country have achieved a great boost through the many investment and business opportunities presented by the EXPO. Over 300,000 products of the Colombian export offer that is worth more than AED 8 million were sold in the four commercial spaces of the country’s pavilion both during and before the global exposition.

The South American country successfully displayed its artistry, culture, diversity, and opportunities by hosting various events, ranging from coffee and cacao tastings to agriculture and food weeks, along with in depth sessions regarding the investment potential of the departments in the country. Colombian companies in sectors such as fruit, coffee, meat, flowers, confectionary, creative industries, and highly specialized industrial equipment, among others, have exported around AED 117 million (USD 32 million) as a result of the country’s strategy.

Juan Pablo Cavelier, Commissioner General of Colombia said, “The EXPO 2020 at Dubai has truly delivered exactly as promised. It has produced tremendous results and has served as a major boost to the Colombian economy. We have been able to carry out several events, conferences, and business meetings in the presence of extremely distinguished government officials, and global business leaders. Local businesses and agricultural sectors have experienced tremendous growth during this period, achieving targets well before planned. Most importantly, the EXPO has helped shine a spotlight on Colombia, highlighting what makes our country unique, and we are looking forward to furthering our partnerships with this visionary nation.”

ProColombia’s International Macro-Roundtable conference was also held at the EXPO in November and resulted in 450 meetings between buyers from 25 different countries and exporters from 17 departments of the region. This has served as a major boost to the Colombian economy, creating a positive balance of AED 15 million (USD 4.1 million) in immediate purchases, and business expectations of more than AED 218 million (USD 59.6 million). A total of 258 Colombian public and private entities, and more than 2,371 international businessmen and country representatives took part in these high-level gatherings

Various events and discussions have also succeeded in highlighting the unique features of the country, visitors have gained the opportunity to access in-depth knowledge about the country, its biodiversity, nature, and opportunities. Colombia was also able to successfully direct attention towards its sustainable practices, resulting in the country meeting its 2022 target for non-mining energy exports by the end of 2021. They witnessed a 38 per cent increase in the segment, amounting to AED 32 million (USD 8.8 million).

Expo 2020 has been very successful in highlighting Colombian hospitality, and the country has received a lot of encouragement from the positive feedback directly and through their social media platforms. Correctly placed in the Opportunity sector, the EXPO has also helped bring forward Colombia’s opportunities in sectors such as coffee, chocolate, biodiversity, renewable resources, and budding IT sectors among others. The country has also been able to utilize the platform to showcase their prowess in innovation, development, research, and technology, signaling their future-oriented outlook.

The UAE has been extremely forthcoming in ensuring that countries that participate in the EXPO receive ample opportunities to demonstrate their potential. The event has strengthened trade relations between the UAE and the world and has facilitated Colombia’s partnerships. Colombia is looking forward to witnessing the positive impacts that the partnerships developed over the EXPO will have on future innovations and growth in the country.