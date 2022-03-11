Al Ain: Yesterday evening, the 28th Law Conference, organized by the ‎College of Law at the UAE University, in cooperation with the ‎United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, “Law for a ‎better world to enhance values of coexistence” were ‎concluded. The participants praised the vital role played by the ‎United Arab Emirates in creating a legal Social, cultural, and ‎economic environment that enhances values of coexistence and ‎tolerance between individuals and societies, at both national and ‎international levels. It also stressed the importance of the ‎legislative framework in protecting values of coexistence and ‎tolerance in a manner that ensures effective adoption of these ‎values.‎

Dr. Jenan Al Bastaki - Assistant Dean for Research and ‎Graduate Studies, Chairperson of the Conference Organizing ‎Committee - confirmed that the conference has succeeded in ‎raising contemporary issues in human rights, tolerance, and ‎inclusion in the knowledge society, through 4 main sessions ‎over two days, in which a group of international law experts ‎participated. The Participants commended the importance of ‎the conference considering the current challenges.‎

She added: The participants recommended that it is necessary ‎that the legal religious opinion to be restricted to the qualified ‎scholars to prevent deviation from the purposes of Sharia and ‎its noble values in preserving lives, funds and honors. In ‎addition, it is important to direct qualified scholars to response ‎to the suspicions and abnormal opinions and thoughts held by ‎extremist groups. The participants also stressed the ‎responsibility of influential authorities and personalities and ‎the media of all kinds to spread the correct awareness of ‎peaceful coexistence and encourage community entities to ‎highlight and promote the concepts of tolerance, peaceful ‎coexistence, and cooperation. ‎

The participants explained that spreading an atmosphere of ‎scientific and intellectual tolerance, and acceptance of the other ‎is the effective weapon in eliminating the phenomenon of ‎extremism, fanaticism, and violence that has threatened the ‎entire world. Humanity must transfer from difference, which ‎requires violence and exclusion, to tolerance that promotes ‎acquaintance and recognition. The conference also urged ‎universities and other educational institutions to develop ‎graduate programs for values of coexistence and tolerance.‎

The participants also recommended the need to work on the ‎proactive integration of tolerance in the design of modern ‎technology, such as artificial intelligence applications, in the ‎contemporary knowledge society, which is characterized by ‎digitalization and at a time when the role of machines is ‎increasingly emerging to perform tasks that require simulation ‎of the functions of the human brain.‎

Finally, the participants emphasized the importance of the role ‎of law in regulating artificial intelligence applications in order ‎to ensure neutrality and balance between the interests of ‎individuals and economic institutions within the scope of the ‎knowledge economy. They also promoted values of ‎coexistence and tolerance that are universal human values that ‎must be activated within the framework of protecting refugees ‎and other groups at risk in all circumstances and conditions ‎and in all places without discrimination.‎