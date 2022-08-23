Cairo - As part of the Government of Egypt’s COP27 activities, the Ministries of International Cooperation, Environment, Communications and Information Technology announce the launch of the global Climatech Run 2022 competition, which targets tech entrepreneurs and digital artists who share a collective passion for sustainability to present their work at COP27.



The launch ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology , Nicole Shampaine, Chargé d’Affairs of the US Ambassador to Cairo, Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, Mr. Praveen Agrawal, Representative and Country Director of the World Food Program in Egypt, Hisham El Nazer, Country Director of Google Egypt, Frederika Meijer, Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ahmed Rizk, Resident Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization>



Engaging with partners from the private sector and the entrepreneurial community, including Google, Microsoft, ClimaTech Run is a global multi-stage programme for tech entrepreneurs and digital artists.



Minister of International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, emphasized that Egypt is open to engaging with all stakeholders for climate action, believing in the utmost potential of the private sector and entrepreneurs to hammer out innovations that tackle food security, energy and sustainable transportation.



The competition has two complementing tracks: the first track is for global tech entrepreneurs (ICT for Climate Action Track), and the second track is for digital artists (DigitalArt4Climate). ClimaTech Run will extend over a period of one month until September 22 to create a globally connected ecosystem that fuels inspiration and joy for climate action through worldwide live events and webinars.



There will be 10 shortlisted candidates, a special grand prize of USD 100,000 and a top African startup prize of USD 50,000. The application closes on September 22, and ten startups will be shortlisted for the pitching event during COP27 in November in Sharm El Sheikh. A public vote will also occur in the second half of September to select the shortlisted digital art candidates for the best artistic expression of climate action.

