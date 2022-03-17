• Wayout will showcase its revolutionary smart water systems, hold expert discussions, and screen mini documentaries

• Activities will take place across Expo’s Swedish pavilion at the event’s sustainability district

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Award-winning sustain-tech company Wayout will host Expo 2020 Dubai’s final thematic week, water week, at the Swedish pavilion between 20 and 26 March. The Swedish company the official supplier of sustainable water technology solutions to the Swedish pavilion, will use the platform to pose answers and explore inventive and sustainable solutions to the water-related challenges facing societies today.

The six-day event will comprise a showcase of Wayout’s advanced systems that provide 100 percent pure, locally sourced water; expert discussions and mini-documentary screenings addressing today’s sustainable water challenges; and a water photography exhibition.

Wayout’s latest digitized eco-friendly water systems will be showcased at Expo’s Swedish Pavilion to demonstrate how clean technology is being applied to support communities. A single Wayout system can supply 3,000 people with clean and safe daily drinking and cooking water with zero byproduct, while helping to eliminate the use of approximately 6.5 million plastic bottles and prevent the release of 536 metric tons of CO₂ emissions yearly. The ‘smart’ system stores data on water purity in a digital chip and communicates essential information and consumption data to the user and operator, allowing users to monitor their water drinking habits and the purity of the water consumed.

Alongside the tech showcase, water week the final thematic week of the six-month mega event — will also feature discussions on water scarcity, climate change, the world’s oceans, and the importance of water in our daily lives. The discussions will be led by renowned experts and personalities including ocean explorer and world record free diver William Winram, Wayout's Founder and Creative Director Martin Renck, and Executive Director of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Yousuf Lootah, among others.

Further activities for water week include screenings of mini documentaries exploring the reality of sustainable water access today, plus an engaging water photography exhibition in partnership with voice and video platform Agora. The week’s activities will be broadcast on all virtual Expo 2020 Dubai channels.

“MENA is among the most water-scarce regions in the world, being home to 6.3 per cent of the global population but with only 1.4 per cent of the world’s renewable freshwater,” commented Martin Renck, Founder and Creative Director of Wayout. “As hosts of Expo’s water week, we’ll spark a discussion on how society must take a more sustainable approach to maintaining water supply if we are to manage demand and ensure equal and fair access to water for every community.”

Wayout provides innovative, minimal eco-footprint water systems that distribute scientifically perfected, safe drinking water locally across many markets. The company works to challenge water scarcity through affordable sustain-tech solutions that provide access to 100 percent locally sourced, pure and safe drinking water for schools, corporations, home use, hotels and restaurants. With a fully digitized system, users can gain full access to their water data in terms of purity and consumption habits. In applying clean technology to available water, the company is taking steady and revolutionary steps for humankind by providing the highest quality source of reliable water for all.