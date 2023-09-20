Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain is preparing to host the CityScape Bahrain Exhibition and Conference 2023 for the second consecutive time. The event will take place at Exhibition World Bahrain from November 14-16, 2023. The hosting is supported by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Bahrain as part of its efforts to enhance the sector in line with the ambitious plans to diversify the economy towards non-oil sectors, in accordance with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. The upcoming exhibition and conference specialized in the real estate sector in the Kingdom has announced this year's main theme as "Sustainability and Digital Transformation in the Real Estate Sector".

The exhibition is taking place at a time when the industry is witnessing tangible and rapid technological advancements. Visitors will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the real estate market in the region, including innovative projects that incorporate the latest sustainable technologies for the future.

The conference is supported by several government entities and features over 20 hours of content provided by 30 speakers who will address a range of topics focused on sustainability and digital transformation. The list of speakers includes prominent figures in the real estate sector, including executives, government officials, architects, consultants, and others. Visitors will have the chance to gain insightful perspectives on key topics that are increasing in importance in shaping future markets and are part of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

In addition to the conference, the CityScape Bahrain exhibition will take visitors on a fruitful journey into the heart of the real estate market in the region. This exhibition serves as a meeting point for investors, industry specialists, and real estate enthusiasts, providing an exceptional platform for communication with developers, architects, and influential figures in the sector. The event this year will showcase the largest and most innovative real estate projects in the region under one roof.

CityScape Bahrain also aims to enhance its position as a leading exhibition featuring the latest luxury residential projects, as well as providing promising investment opportunities for those interested in the real estate sector, with a diverse range of options ranging from large-scale projects to individual units.

It is worth mentioning that last year's exhibition achieved tangible success, receiving 10,000 projects and selling 689 properties within four days, with a total value of 101 million Bahraini dinars.

Additionally, seven new real estate projects in the Kingdom were introduced during the exhibition.

CityScape Bahrain 2023 represents an important step that reaffirms Bahrain's commitment to accelerating growth and development in the real estate sector at the local and regional levels.

For visitor registrations to Cityscape Bahrain click here: https://bit.ly/3PLJljZ

