Sharjah: The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is set to return to Expo Centre Sharjah for its second edition at a bigger scale.

Aiming to bridge the regional market and the Chinese tyre and auto parts industries, the 2nd UAE China Tyre Auto Parts Expo will begin at Expo Centre Sharjah on May 29, 2023.

Hosted by Shandong Port Group Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, and organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, the three-day event will continue until May 31. For its second edition, the number of participating companies has gone up to 130 and the event is occupying 4000 square meters space.

“Relations between the UAE and China are witnessing continuous growth in various sectors and the UAE China Tyre& Auto Parts Expo instantly became an integral part of activities that could boost trade and commerce between the countries. As both countries are engaged in strengthening their strategic partnership, the event will be a shot in the arm for the regional automotive aftermarket and service industry that can take advantage of China’s global dominance in tyre and auto parts production,” said H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

According to latest reports, bilateral trade between China and the UAE is projected to touch US$200 billion by 2030, underscoring the significance of the UAE as a major hub for China. Besides, China has been the largest global producer and consumer of tyres since the past nearly two decades; the Chinese tyre industry is also world’s largest in terms of value. China is the world's largest car producer, with the country looking to overtake Japan as the largest exporter of cars by volume this year itself.

“Auto sales have been seeing a surge in the past two years in the country, leading to a rise in demand for parts and tyres, including everything from batteries to brake pads, lubricants to tyres and filters. Besides, the new trend of high pre-owned car sales that are almost at par with the new ones since the past two years is also an icing on the cake for the industry. The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2023 is sure to provide an efficient and dependable supply chain for the UAE and the entire MENA region,” said Mr. Qu Yan, host representative of 2nd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

With the UAE being the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East, and more than 60% of China's trade in the region transits through the UAE, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2023 will be a big attraction for leading auto parts importers and dealers in several countries in the wider region.

Presenting all types of automotive components and spare parts, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2023 will be one of the most comprehensive Chinese brands’ tyre and auto components events in the region that would present market innovations and technology advancements, and networking, joint venture and investment opportunities.