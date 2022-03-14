San Ramon, CA, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced it has been named Employer of the Year Championing Inclusion, Diversity and Equality at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) 2022 conference in Egypt. EGYPS’ Global Equality in Energy Awards recognizes global oil and gas industry achievements in equality, inclusion, and diversity in the industry.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award recognizing both our recent achievements and our long history of fostering a diverse and inclusive culture within our company,” said Anis Aboulnaga, Egypt country manager for Chevron International Fuels & Lubricants (IF&L). “From our employee affinity networks to our learning and development classes, mentoring courses, advocacy programs, and recruitment outreach, we’re demonstrating measurable progress. We’re attracting and developing individuals with different talents, ideas, and experiences to solve the world’s most complex challenges.”

For decades, Chevron has observed that more innovation and better decision making comes from a wide array of experiences and viewpoints. Chevron knows that making inclusion a top priority can help attract and retain talent, create a greater employee experience and lead to stronger partnerships.

Over 17,000 employees belong to at least one of the company’s 12 Employee Networks with over 170 chapters that focus on different dimensions of diversity. Celebrating more than 20 years in action, the networks are often the catalyst driving the company’s awards and recognition – from the 17 consecutive years achieving a top rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index to a 100% rating on the 2021 Disability Equality Index for three consecutive years.

“Diversity and inclusion is an ongoing journey. We are grateful for EGYPS’ recognition of our work, but it’s important at every step to continue re-thinking and re-tooling to ensure our progress at Chevron continues,” adds Josetta Jones, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Chevron. “For more than 25 years, diversity and inclusion have been at the top of our core values called the Chevron Way. Our business success depends on engaging people with different ways of thinking, different life experiences and different backgrounds, and an inclusive environment where everyone’s voice can be heard.”

Along with the recognition for the company, Farah Darwish, Chevron IF&L export manager, was the runner-up – “highly commended” – for the category of Nex-Gen Female of the Year that recognizes high performing individuals from the global energy industry with demonstrated potential for being a future leader within the business.

EGYPS is North Africa and the Mediterranean’s most important oil and gas exhibition and conference held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, president of the Arab Republic of Egypt. With an estimated 26,000 attendees from local and international businesses, the conference provides a forum to gain insights and identify opportunities for the oil and gas sector.

Chevron has an 84-year history in Egypt dating back to 1937. Today, Chevron is present in all sectors of the value chain – upstream, midstream, and downstream.

