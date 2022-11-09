Al-Ain: The Center for Career Placement and Alumni at the Student Affairs Sector organized “Jahez Open Day” event and a panel discussion on the importance of developing job skills and career readiness skills for UAEU students to bridge the gap between educational outcomes and labor market requirements, in the College of Information Technology - female campus, in the presence of Mr. Ali Al Shehhi - Director of the National Space Science and Technology Center, Ms. Abeer Al Shuaibi - Career Development Expert, Heba Afana - Entrepreneur, Qamar Creative Design, Engineer Ibrahim Al Balooshi, a graduate of the UAE University, Hajar Al Habsi, a graduate of the "Jahez" program, and a number of faculty members, and university students.

Ms. Abeer Al Shuaibi - Career Development Expert, at the UAE University, explained that Jahez program aims to refine and enhance the students’ personal and professional skills and experiences in various fields, and prepare and guide the students to choose a major in line with the future labor market in cooperation with experts and specialists from several leading institutions in the country.

She pointed out that the "Jahez program" comes within a group of programs that the university is working to provide to students to create young staff capable of creativity and giving in all fields. The program is a link between the academic field and practice and contributes to the rapid adaptation of graduates to their future jobs.

Mr. Ali Al Shehhi, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Center, presented his personal experience in professional and career development, and stressed the importance of personal skills in effective communication and time management. He invited the university students to explore the NSSTC new skills and experiences through learning, participation, and practice in the future work environment. The participants in the panel discussion presented their personal experiences and how to develop individual skills to achieve goals at work and in the future.

The event included a series of activities and events in which the university students participated, including educational games that enhance individual and professional skills, in addition to visiting a number of platforms, including the photography corner and the Q&A corner that allow students to communicate effectively, learn about developing professional skills, and prepare for the future work after graduation.

-Ends-