UnderOne Festival, a transformative global two-day event dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, has announced that its highly anticipated 2024 festival will take place at the University of Northampton, England. Scheduled for July 24th - 25th at the University’s £330 million Waterside Campus, the hybrid-event is set to mark a pivotal moment in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) space.

The festival will boast a stellar lineup of world-class speakers, immersive experiences, and thought-provoking discussions, all aimed at redefining the landscape of DEI. The festival is calling for organisations in the Middle East to participate in this global event, given the region's pivotal role in shaping discussions around diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through fostering cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration, the UnderOne Festival offers a unique platform for Middle Eastern organisations to showcase their commitment to DEI initiatives and exchange insights with global thought leaders.

According to recent research by Deloitte, 74% of millennial employees feel that their organisation is more innovative when it fosters a culture of inclusion and highlighted the importance of creating a safe and inclusive space to elevate the discussions around DEI. By bringing together diverse individuals, organisations, and communities, UnderOne Festival aims to deliver a transformative experience that catalyses meaningful change.

The festival's advisory board comprises global leaders including, but not limited to, Asif Sadiq, Warner Bros. Discovery, Henrique Zanin, eBay, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, Vice Chancellor of the University of Northampton, and spoken word artist Amerah Saleh.

Highlighting the festival's potential for global impact, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, Vice Chancellor of the University of Northampton, said, "We are delighted to host such a groundbreaking festival on our campus. It is both a privilege and an opportunity to convene a global gathering of diverse minds to drive real change in the workplace."

The festival will feature inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, skill-building workshops, wellness activities, and a business expo, showcasing over 60% of businesses with majority diversity ownership. DEI Innovators will have the opportunity to enter an Innovation Challenge, with a cash prize available for the most promising idea. As it is a hybrid event, a virtual pass is available for those unable to attend in person. The gala awards evening will recognise global organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to advancing equity and celebrating diversity.

Asif Sadiq, Chief Diversity Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Headline Sponsor of UnderOne, expressed his excitement about the festival's unique approach: "We are looking forward to UnderOne Festival showcasing the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the DEI space."

Delegates from various disciplines, including Global DEI Practitioners, industry leaders, HR professionals, entrepreneurs, non-profit organisations, educators, public sector representatives, artists, and creative professionals, are invited to participate in this inclusive event.

For more information on UnderOne Festival 2024, please visit www.underonefestival.com

About UnderOne Festival

Established in 2023, UnderOne Festival is an unparalleled gathering designed to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion, uniting voices from various backgrounds to create a meaningful impact on the global DEI landscape.

Website: www.underonefestival.com