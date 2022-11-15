Abu Dhabi : The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) participates in the annual Tawdheef Recruitment Show “Tawdheef” from 14 to 16 November 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

This comes in line with its commitments to achieve the strategic Emiratisation goals as part of the national agenda and enhance the participation of Emirati nationals in shaping the future of the financial sector. In addition, through this participation, the CBUAE aims to accelerate the implementation of the national human capital empowerment programme in the financial and insurance sectors by encouraging Emirati talents to flourish, boost their professional paths and develop their expertise in light of the fast-paced development and ever-changing landscape of the sector.

The CBUAE provides exciting career opportunities across a broad range of disciplines in core and support departments, with a focus on attracting the right caliber who will support the vision the CBUAE to be among the top central banks globally.

The CBUAE offers a work environment that promotes innovation and agility, and continuous professional development, to promote financial and monetary stability supporting the UAE’s competitiveness of the financial sector in line with future economic trends

His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: “Emiratisation is at the top of our strategic priorities that is in line with the UAE leadership’s vision. We continue to work on enhancing the efforts on various initiatives to attract and invest in qualified Emirati talents, as they are the cornerstone of growth and progression towards a better future for the UAE financial and insurance sectors”.

