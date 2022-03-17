"Capital Lords Group" company announced launching "Business Show" exhibition, Saturday, March 26, at Tulip Hotel, the Fifth Settlement, with the participation of a number of major real estate development companies, and in the presence of a group of parliament and Senate members and a number of heads of agencies and institutions.



Hossam Reda, Capital Lords Group CEO, said that this exhibition comes after the company's success in organizing "Sokhna Expo", which witnessed the participation of more than 20 real estate development companies that presented their projects during the exhibition, assuring that the company has a plan to launch the activities of its new exhibition with the same success and excellence.



He pointed that the new exhibition aims to serve entrepreneurship by providing all their needs from administrative offices, shops, and medical clinics, as it includes more than 20 major real estate developers, explaining that the exhibition witnesses the participation of more than 25 diverse project varies between commercial, administrative and medical ones.



He added that the companies participating in the exhibition will present exclusive offers and discounts during the exhibition period, in addition to providing payment systems that suit the needs of all clients present at the exhibition, pointing out that the diversity of the projects portfolio and the provision of exclusive offers are essential elements for the success of the exhibition.



He assured the provision of units that suits all categories of those interested in commercial, administrative and medical real estate during the exhibition's activities, aligns with the state's plan to serve clients obtain units that suit their needs, noting that the company has strategic and diversified plans in several areas of New Cairo, the settlement, the capital, Ain Sukhna and El Galala, the North Coast and New El Alamein.

-Ends-