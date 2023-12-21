Abu Dhabi, UAE – Kick off your New Year in Abu Dhabi with a huge variety of entertainment options, cultural experiences, and family fun. Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is showcasing jaw-dropping performances from Mariah Carey, 50 Cent and Tamer Hosny, as well as MOTN and Liwa Festival. Visitors can also discover a wide-range of activity across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – there’s something on the packed calendar for every passion.

Winter whimsy for everyone

The region’s premier family entertainment event, MOTN Festival, has made a grand return with experiences spanning Al Dhafra, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Corniche. Visitors can discover eclectic sights and thrills within both golden dunes and city lights – including carnival rides, art installations, retail experiences, culinary delights, and electrifying live performances leading up to 31 December.

In the heart of the desert, Liwa Festival also runs until 31 December, delivering a high-octane combination of motorsports and outdoor activities plus food, retail, and entertainment. Divided into six zones, including a traditional Souk, vibrant Oasis, and thrilling Carnival, the event promises adventures for all. As part of the festivities, New Year’s Eve will be marked with spirited live concerts against the serene desert landscape.

From 21–24 December, the World Tennis League at Etihad Arena on Yas Island will showcase the world's tennis elite. The line-up includes ATP top-ranked players Hubert Hurkacz, and Taylor Fritz, as well as women's tour standouts Caroline Garcia and Leylah Fernandez. The event promises thrilling tennis and courtside concerts when hip-hop icons 50 Cent, Akon, Ne-Yo, and British pop-reggae legends UB40 take the stage.

Ringing in 2024 with style

Topping off the MOTN festival at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, renowned Egyptian pop sensation Tamer Hosny is set to captivate audiences on New Year’s Eve. One of the Arab world's biggest music stars, Hosny and his energetic pop tunes will make for a memorable grand finale for the festival.

Rejuvenate after NYE

Headlining Saadiyat Nights on 6 January, multi-Grammy Award-winning superstar, Mariah Carey will launch festivities. Renowned for her extraordinary vocal range and a decades-spanning catalogue of chart-topping hits, Carey is set to enchant Abu Dhabi with a performance that promises to be a highlight of the event. Spanning live music and food, Saadiyat Nights will also feature a roster of soon-to-be announced performances.

For those seeking to connect with nature in Abu Dhabi, the Mangrove National Park offers a haven of beauty and biodiversity. Whether visitors want to learn about local ecosystems or relish some family time, a leisurely stroll through this serene reserve offers breathtaking views of twisting water channels, dense trees, and diverse wildlife.

To start your 2024 with inspiration, visitors can also see the beauty of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s world-renowned architecture from a different perspective. Cut through the calm waters surrounding the iconic museum aboard a kayak, soaking in the views and winter sun.

For the ultimate peaceful getaway, try one of Abu Dhabi’s Pura Eco Retreats for a weekend of glamping and reconnecting with nature. With locations on Jubail Island, just a stone’s throw from the city, or in Al Ain, at Jebel Hafit Desert Park, guests can start 2024 feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

For more information about New Year in Abu Dhabi, visit: www.visitabudhabi.ae

