Dubai International Financial Centre’s Art Nights, a key event in Dubai’s cultural calendar, is returning for its 16th edition on 23 and 24 November 2023 with the theme of ‘Expressions for Sustainable Change’.

The theme of DIFC’s Art Nights underpins DIFC’s longstanding commitment to sustainability on the Path to COP28 and offers the public an opportunity to explore an eco-conscious future in a unique and creative way through art.

To support this and to encourage the development of the art scene in Dubai and the wider region, DIFC are holding an open call for artists to exhibit their work at Art Nights. Whether they’re starting out or more established in their art careers, artists are encouraged to participate to help drive discussions around sustainability and appreciation for nature and the natural world through their art.

Contemporary artists and designers working with film, music and installation, as well as evolving and emerging technologies like digital art, Virtual Reality, projection mapping and 3D printing, are encouraged to apply. Artists can also submit works in other media, including sculptures and paintings.

To participate, artists may submit their artworks to under the theme of ‘Expressions for Sustainable Change’ by 20 October 2023 to artnights@difc.ae.

DIFC Art Nights will also feature an array of exhibits from international and local artists, informative panel discussions with key figures from the art world and activities to engage budding artists of all ages.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | nisha.celina@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae