The 18th edition of Cairo International Leather Exhibition kicked off yesterday, which is organized by the Leather Industry Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries in cooperation with Pyramids group, under the patronage of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry, and continues during the period from January 26 to 28 at Cairo international Conference Center in Nasr City.



Gamal Al-Samalouti, head of the Leather Industry Chamber, said that the number of companies exhibiting at the Cairo International Leather Exhibition reached 100 Egyptian and foreign companies from the largest factories operating in the shoes, leather products and production supplies sector.



He stressed that the Cairo International Leather Exhibition aims primarily at export, so foreign delegations from 11 countries, including 82 foreign importers, were invited to learn about the latest developments in the leather industry in Egypt and to contribute to concluding export contracts with the companies participating in the exhibition.



Al-Samalouti added that shipping companies were provided at the exhibition to facilitate the transportation of goods for the exhibiting companies that will conclude contracts with the countries visiting the exhibition, noting at the same time that an international shoe designer has been invited who will be present during the exhibition to convey the latest findings of international fashion in the shoe and leather products sector to Egyptian factories



Al-Samalouti confirmed that the exhibition comes within the Chamber’s current plan to increase the sector’s exports, as the last session succeeded in doubling the sector’s exports from $2.8 million to $45 million by the end of last year, stressing at the same time that the Chamber has a marketing plan to open new markets for Egyptian products in the shoe and leather products sector. By participating in a number of foreign exhibitions and organizing promotional missions to a number of countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Libya, with the aim of bringing the sector’s exports to $80 million by the end of this year.



The head of the Chamber of Leather Industry indicated that during the Cairo International Leather Exhibition in its new session, several seminars will be organized to develop the footwear and leather products sector and discuss the challenges facing the sector and present them to the concerned authorities to find quick solutions to them, in addition to discussing the future of the sector and its growth opportunities.



For his part, Dr. Mohamed El-Sherif, head of Pyramids group for Exhibitions and Conferences, said that the Cairo International Leather Exhibition will organize bilateral meetings between the Egyptian factories exhibiting in the exhibition and the delegation of foreign buyers, which includes businessmen from several countries, namely Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Jordan, Kenya, and Uganda. India, Libya, Algeria, Rwanda, and Yemen.



He added that the aim of these meetings is to increase trade exchange and open new markets for Egyptian products in Arab and African countries, which contributes to increasing the volume of the sector’s exports.



Al-Sherif pointed out that a program has been organized to host foreign visitors to provide all facilities to foreign delegations and remove any obstacles they face in order to help conclude export contracts to increase exports, stressing the importance of exhibitions at the present time to promote Egyptian products locally and globally and to strengthen trade relations between Egypt and sister countries.