Aiming to ensure a meaningful prosperous life to everyone…

Cairo: Cairo Festival City (CFC), an affiliate of Egypt’s leading real estate developer, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), organized “The Ultimate Rise” mental health day at The Marquee Theater on Saturday, October 29th. The event featured sessions that shed the light on important topics associated with mental health to encourage individuals to talk about their issues and ways to deal with their emotions and feelings. The event confirms AFGRE’s keenness to play its role in society; taking into account that mental health is an integral part of the general health and well-being of individuals.

The sessions were provided by a group of mental health specialists and advocates, including Mr. Ismail Fouad Kassem, Entrepreneur and Life Coach; Mr. Ayman Ismail, Chairman of Al Ahly Sports Facilities Company; Dr. Hesham Hegazy, Professor in Psychiatry and Psychiatrist at Baheya Foundation; Ms. Deana Shaaban, Performance Training Specialist at Ignite Egypt; and Ms. Luli Akram, Mental Health Advocate and Communication Professional. They addressed different topics, including: Finding happiness; ways to support employee wellness; depression and anxiety among people living with and beyond cancer; mastering the mind and body, and the social stigma surrounding therapy and the discrimination people may experience. Within the day, a free relaxing yoga session was also provided by Farah Nofal, the renown Yoga Instructor, and founder of Eden Wellness and YogiThings. Moreover, since October is also breast cancer awareness month, the public had the chance to learn more about early detection in breast cancer and received vouchers, inviting them to visit Baheya Foundation for free check-ups and early detection.

“Hosting ‘The Ultimate Rise’ event comes in line with the World Health Organization’s efforts in promoting mental health awareness by dedicating an annual day for the cause during October, wherein through it, we envision a world in which mental health is valued, promoted and protected; and where everyone has an equal opportunity toboost mental health,” Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), Eng. Ashraf Ezz El Din, said. “We were devoted to raising public awareness on the importance of mental health and normalizing the request for help from specialized doctors whenever needed so that people can perform their tasks and duties while enjoying healthy relationships within their community.”

He went on to add, “The event highlights AFGRE’s keenness on providing people with the necessary support and educating them on making mental and psychological healthcare a top priority, as people who sustain a balanced mental health have a better chance of living a safe and happy life, in addition to reaching greater heights in creativity and innovation, which will help them achieve their goals and communicate with people around more positively.”

Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate pays great attention to community work, especially public health, placing it on top of its priorities by focusing on the importance of giving and improving the quality of life. The group continuously dedicates its capabilities toward achieving its social responsibility by serving sustainable goals that benefit the society as whole.

-Ends-

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.