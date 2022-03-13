In celebration of the International Women’s Day, Cairo Festival City (CFC), an affiliate of Egypt’s leading real estate developer Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), hosted the “RUN FOR A CURE”' Marathon. The event was held as a joint cooperation between CFC, Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer, Ignite Egypt, Allianz Egypt and Toyota Egypt, with the aim of raising awareness among women about the importance of early detection of cancer as well as to support efforts toward treatment. The marathon has covered a distance between 2 to 8 kilometers, over the course of two hours, where all proceeds will be allocated to support Baheya Foundation.

“We are proud to host this special event, as we continually endeavor to employ our capabilities to achieve noble goals and fulfill our role towards our society, which comes on top of our strategic priorities,” stated Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE) - Eng. Ashraf Ezz El Din. “We are also very keen to pay tribute for women in appreciation of their influential role as well as their economic and social stance within the society.”

He further explained that “the initiative comes to support the efforts made toward offering breast cancer patients with free treatment and to promote the idea of health, enhancing quality of life in general and exercising in specific.”

Meanwhile, Laila Salem, member of the Baheya's Foundation for Early Detection & Treatment of Breast Cancer Board of Trustees, and granddaughter of the late Baheya Wahba, praised the role played by each of AFGRE, Ignite Egypt, Allianz Egypt and Toyota Egypt in organizing such a remarkable event that supports the goals of the foundation. She also expressed her appreciation of all the parties contributing to the event by stating “We will continue to treat more breast cancer patients and assist more women to detect the disease in early stages through the cooperation among all the players working on the event and participants taking part.”

Being a sports organization dedicated to changing people's lives for the better through its gyms across Egypt, Ignite’s Fitness and Events Director, Deana Shaaban, elaborated saying, "We are proud to be part of the organizers of this honorable event in cooperation with each of the Baheya Foundation, CFC, Allianz Egypt and Toyota Egypt. Our primary mission at Ignite Egypt is to stimulate and inspire the marathon participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Today we run together in celebration of women on her international day and to encourage the early detection of cancer.”

On behalf of Allianz Egypt, Chief Marketing Management Officer, Mina Abdel Shahid hailed the well-rounded initiative saying “Allianz Egypt is proud to take part in this event for the second consecutive time with CFC and Ignite Egypt, and for the first time with Baheya Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in saving the lives of hundreds of women and boosting wellness.”

Allianz Egypt’s participation, according to Abdel Shahid, “comes within our strategy to invest in society through supporting Egyptian women and raising awareness on their role in social development, conforming to the government’s vision to empower women in all fields to achieve sustainable development. This is represented in Allianz Egypt by the rate of working women reaching around 51 percent of the workforce and through our special attention to maintain the public health and improve quality of life.

On this occasion, CEO of Toyota Egypt's Group Ahmed Monsef expressed the group’s consistent keenness to participate in such events saying, “We are honored to participate in the marathon’s events in collaboration with CFC, Ignite Egypt and Allianz Egypt to support Baheya Foundation in sustaining its success to provide free treatment for thousands of women, based on our devotion to prioritize and fulfill social responsibility, believing in its positive impact on our society.”

He went on saying, “our participation comes to support the foundation's efforts to provide all kinds of support to cancer fighters, as well as the Egyptian women in general for their influential role in building the family and society.”

Last year, CFC previously hosted the RUN FOR A Heart Marathon, in cooperation with Ignite Egypt, Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYHF) and Allianz Egypt, with the aim to raise awareness of children heart diseases, as well as support the benevolent efforts made by (MYHF) in providing free-of-charge treatment to heart and cardiovascular disease patients.

-Ends-

