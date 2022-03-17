JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 17th March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Business Insider Africa is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards, recognising influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA).

The event comes on the heels of Business Insider Africa’s burgeoning editorial journey as the leading premium pan-African business publication covering everything from the latest news and insights about thriving and emerging markets in Africa.

With a specific focus on featuring successful African business leaders and entrepreneurs, Business Insider Africa has published over 1000 highly impactful and expert-written articles backed by deep research analysis and intelligence reports. Today, the publication reaches over 2.5 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism and partnerships.

The Business Insider Africa Awards is the first initiative launched by the publication, and the award focuses on recognising extraordinary individuals across 11 business categories that cover Sub Saharan Africa’s market landscape. These categories include:

Marketing Professional of the Year Fintech Leader of the Year Internet Entrepreneur of the Year Young CEO of the Year Social Entrepreneur of the Year Business Influencer of the Year Female Leader of the Year Investor of the Year Creative Leader of the Year Serial Entrepreneur of the Year Entrepreneurship Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will kick off with the nomination process, handled by our jury panel from diverse backgrounds across Sub Saharan Africa, whose talents and contributions to the continent and environment are instrumental to building a community of African leaders. Click here to meet our Jury panel team for the Business Insider Africa Awards.

The nominees - many of whom are trailblazing entrepreneurs - will then be announced to the general public to kickstart the voting phase, which starts on Monday, March 21st, 2022, by 10:00 AM WAT and ends on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at 11:59 PM WAT. The influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who emerge with the highest votes in each category will be crowned winners at the virtual award ceremony on April 12th 2022.

The Business Insider Africa Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach on social media across Sub-Saharan Africa. The event will bring together the most talented and inspirational entrepreneurs from SSA on the same stage for the first time.

-Ends-

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Business Insider Africa.