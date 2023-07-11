Discussion focused on driving sustainability through advanced mobility solutions in line with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment

July 11, 2023: Bridgestone EMEIA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, took part in the MEA Presidents’ Meeting to shed light on the future of Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets. The meeting, which was attended by industry experts and thought leaders, aimed to assess key topics such as the impact of global geopolitical developments in the MEA region, the prospects for interest rates and inflation rates, as well as effective strategies for managing global boards' expectations of the MEA market.

Bridgestone's participation demonstrated the company's commitment towards comprehending the changing dynamics of the automotive market and creating business resilience in the face of evolving corporate growth strategies. It is particularly crucial in light of the tyre industry's substantial transformation, which is being driven by trends and innovations such as the shift toward eco-friendly tyres that are fuel-efficient and have a lower environmental impact. Bridgestone is aware of these advances and is actively adapting to these developments as part of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment to evolve into a more resilient and sustainable provider of mobility solutions.

As part of the discussion, Gaurav Malhotra, Head of Consumer PBU Middle East and Africa at Bridgestone EMIA, along with Ankur Gupta, Head of Corporate Affairs and Growth MENA, Tata Sons, and Nenad Pacek, Founder and President of the EMEA Business Group, provided important insights on crucial topics. Their collective expertise provided vital insights into the future of MEA markets and the need for investing in technology that enables sustainable transportation.

Gaurav Malhotra commented: “Bridgestone aspires to strengthen its market position and effectively address developing industry advancements by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. In terms of crisis management and adaptability, our Dubai office overlooks this space with ease, seamlessly navigating the dynamic landscape of the diverse markets we serve. Our participation at the MEA Presidents’ Meeting demonstrates this unwavering commitment to success and our ability to overcome challenges in the face of change, which is also supported by our Bridgestone E8 Commitment. As we move forward, the company will continue to uphold its core values and adapt to emerging changes, further strengthening Bridgestone's position as an industry leader.”

As a key player in the industry, Bridgestone recognises the significance of supporting the changing needs of the MEA markets, such as the need for electric mobility to minimise carbon emissions in the transportation sector. By investing in innovative technologies and working towards long-term environmental targets and goals, the company has further reiterated its commitment to contributing to a more robust and greener future as a participant in the global sustainable mobility ecosystem. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment remains at the heart of this, with the global corporate commitment clearly defining the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas.

