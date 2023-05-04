Abu Dhabi, UAE, 4 May 2023 … Emotional fatigue and post-traumatic stress disorder are preventing people from living their lives, creating barriers to inner peace and hindering sufferers’ ability to move forward, according to Natalie Hore, accredited life coach and founder of UAE-based Breathes Wellness, who is using her own experience in moving on from personal trauma to help others.

Breathes Wellness has launched a series of value-for-money, confidence-building workshops to help people reassess, regroup and recover from stress, burnout and other issues that cause emotional distress. The next event, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 14 May, is open for bookings at https://www.opencircleyoga.org/events for AED150.

Natalie knows from personal experience that trauma earlier in life can prevent happiness and drain self-confidence – and is living proof that it can be overcome through acceptance and self-care – even many years after problems first set in.

“Stress, burnout and past-trauma can affect anyone of any age but, in my experience, women aged between 30 and 60 are most likely to seek help when they find themselves at an emotional crossroads,” said Natalie, who heals people across the world through in-person and online workshops. “Living in the UAE can bring its own specific emotional challenges caused by pregnancy without the usual support network, being away from family and high pressure, fast paced work environments. In addition, today’s digital world has a big effect on our personal lives and wellbeing, no matter where we live or work.”

Natalie, the founder and previous Managing Director of UAE-based marine conservation organisaiton, Azraq, left the corporate world in 2021 to embark on a personal journey that has enabled her to overcome her past trauma, and in turn help others. Her success story shows that people can bounce back, even after major setbacks, and that it is perfectly acceptable to take a new direction in life.

The Breathes Wellness workshops focus on 13 tools known universally as essential to healing: meditation, mindfulness, breathing, journaling, muscle relaxation, movement, laughter, self-care, sunshine, socializing, gratitude, change and sleep. Customers can also choose to receive tailored advice and wellness plans to continue their self-empowerment journey after the courses.

The 14 May event, Managing Stress, takes place at 4.30 pm at Open Circle Yoga, Khalidya Palace Rayhhan Hotel, Abu Dhabi. The course will cover the impact of stress on the body, and apply meditation, breathing, mindfulness exercises, yoga and sound immersion to reduce emotional fatigue, reconnect the mind and body, regulate the nervous system and mood, improve digestion and enhance sleep.

